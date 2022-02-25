Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City welcome Huddersfield Town to St Andrew’s on Saturday in hoping to dent the Terriers’ surprising promotion push.

Carlos Corberan’s visitors have a realistic shot at automatic promotion if they continue their 14 game unbeaten run between now and the end of the season.

The Blues on the other hand are merely building momentum ahead of the 2022/23 season, they have not finished above 17th in any of the last five seasons and therefore climbing a couple of places up the league table would demonstrate the team’s progression since Lee Bowyer’s arrival in March 2021.

The reverse fixture was a goalless draw in late October though some personnel issues may give the Terriers the upper hand this time around.

Latest team news

Teden Mengi’s return to fitness may give Bowyer a little more flexibility at the back.

Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen have applied themselves well in an incredibly makeshift centre back partnership in recent weeks, Mengi’s potential return could see Bowyer revert back to a three at the back formation.

This weekend is likely to be narrowly too soon for Tahith Chong, although the Manchester United loanee is expected to be involved to some extent in the coming weeks.

Tino Anjorin and Pipa are close to being available for the Terriers, while Rolando Aarons, Ryan Schofield and Alex Vallejo remain sidelined.

Corberan’s men enjoyed an epic, but draining, 2-1 win over Cardiff City in midweek, the late drama could take its toll on the squad ahead of their trip to Birmingham.

Quiz: Are these 19 Birmingham City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Blues finished 4th in 2011/12 True False

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream in the United Kingdom, although highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at St Andrew’s.