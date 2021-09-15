Birmingham City v Fulham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City take on Fulham tonight at St. Andrew’s with the visitors knowing a victory will see them move to the top of the Championship.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side will present the Cottagers with a stern test, as Blues have started the campaign well and will end the night in the top six themselves if they pick up the three points.

Many consider the Londoners to be the most talented side in the division, but they suffered defeat at Blackpool last time out, whereas Birmingham go into the fixture in high spirits after a comfortable win over Derby County.

Here we run through everything you need to know about tonight’s game…

Team news

Pleasingly for Bowyer, he has had a pretty settled XI to start the season and there are no fresh injury concerns going into this game.

That doesn’t mean he won’t freshen things up, with Troy Deeney pushing for a first start since joining from Watford, whilst Gary Gardner may also come into his consideration ahead of what is a busy few weeks.

For Fulham, the news is mixed, with boss Marco Silva confirming that teenage talent Fabio Carvalho looks set to miss out, although there was good news in that Harry Wilson should be involved after missing the defeat at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Is there a live stream?

The game is available to watch for supporters, with Sky Sports showing the clash via their Red Button service, as has been the case with midweek games in the Championship in the past.

As well as that, home fans can pay £10 to watch a stream provided by BluesTV, with the Cottagers’ FFCtv offering the same for their fans at the same price.

What time is kick-off?

This game will kick-off at St. Andrew’s at 19:45.

It is one of six Championship fixtures played tonight.