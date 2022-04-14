Birmingham City v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Struggling Birmingham City welcome 10th placed Coventry City tomorrow in a local clash.

Birmingham, who are currently 18th in the table but nearly mathematically safe from relegation, come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest but two weeks ago overcame rivals West Brom to win 1-0 suggesting they have a win in them for a local game.

Meanwhile Coventry come into this game having beaten league leaders Fulham 3-1 at the weekend so will no doubt be full of confidence.

Despite not quite being able to reach the play-offs yet this season, the Sky Blues have had a generally strong season and will be hoping to finish on a high.

Latest team news

For Birmingham, George Friend remains out as he has for a while as he recovers from knee surgery.

Adan George, Teden Mengi and Matija Sarkic all remain out with long term issues whilst Tahith Chong is targeting a return by the end of the season.

The Blues will also be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as he recovers from concussion that led him to be carried off on a stretcher last weekend.

Lyle Taylor will be available for selection again after not being able to feature last week against his parent club.

Coventry continue to miss the services of Jake Clarke-Salter and Matt Godden who have been ruled out for the season.

Jodi Jones remains out with a recurring knee injury as does Liam Kelly with his hamstring issue.

Jordan Shipley missed out last weekend through illness so it’s unsure if he will have a part to play this weekend.

Josh Eccles has also been ill but recovering from a calf injury means his recovery will likely have been slowed by this.

Kyle McFadzean has been out with a calf injury but could return this weekend if fit enough.

Score prediction

This could be a tight game and with Coventry having reasonable injury issues, it could give Birmingham more of a chance in the game.

However, after Robins’ side were able to beat Fulham last weekend you can see them having a bit of confidence so we’re going to say that they’ll just edge it at 2-1.

Is there a live stream?

Yes. Because it’s not a Saturday afternoon, tomorrow’s game can be streamed and it is one of five Championship games being showed by Sky Sports that can be chosen via the red button.

Birmingham City themselves are also doing a stream for a £10 fee.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Friday with a kick-off time of 3pm.