Birmingham City v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City face perhaps their toughest test of the season to date as they host Championship leaders Burnley at St Andrew’s on Wednesday evening.

It’s not the Blues’ first clash with league leaders this term as they held Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw when they were top at the start of the month but tomorrow they face a Clarets side fresh off the back of a 4-0 win over Swansea City.

Vincent Kompany’s team have created plenty of chances this season but finally found their clinical edge against the Swans and will arrive in Birmingham full of confidence.

Their hosts will hardly be lacking in that themselves, however, as they’ve won two on the bounce as John Eustace continues to bring the good feeling back at St Andrew’s.

With their club rising to 12th on the back of that run, Bluenoses have been allowing themselves to dream of a top-six challenge and perhaps even more but wednesday’s game will be a real test of how they shape up against the division’s best.

Latest team news

It would not be a surprise to see Burnley stick with the same XI that tore Swansea apart on the weekend. He won’t be able to call on Kevin Long, Darko Churlinov, Ashley Westwood, and Scott Twine as they remain sidelined with injuries.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are set to be without Przemyslaw Placheta, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Gary Gardner, and Nico Gordon due to injury.

Score prediction

The good feeling appears to be back at Birmingham right now but beating a defensively fragile Bristol City and then a lost Hull City doesn’t mean they can expect to come away with three points against the league leaders.

Things didn’t click straight away for Burnley but they look like the best team in the division right now and have the league position to prove it.

It would not be a surprise to see the Clarets come away with a 2-0 victory.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

What time is kick-off?

Birmingham v Burnley is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening, meaning full team news should be available at 6:45pm.