Birmingham City fan pundit Mike believes the club must use relegation to League One as a chance to start fresh as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

It’s been a chaotic period for Blues, but the supporters were hoping for a successful new era when Tom Wagner completed his takeover of the club from BSHL last year.

However, his first 12 months in place haven’t gone to plan, as the new regime made some bold decisions which backfired, notably deciding to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

Ultimately, the miserable campaign for Blues ended in relegation, despite a final day victory over Norwich City.

Birmingham City preparing for life in League One

Even with relegation, Blues fans are optimistic about what the future holds under Wagner, as the club have already confirmed plans to build a fantastic new stadium, and the owner has made it clear that he wants to take the club back to the Premier League.

That feels a long way off now, though, and the only focus now is on building a team that is capable of returning to the Championship straight away.

And, speaking to FLW, Blues fan Mike explained how he wants to see a major overhaul at St. Andrew’s over the coming weeks, with new players brought in to change the mentality that had been within the group.

“I think we’ve got to get rid of the deadwood. We have to get rid of the players that haven’t performed. Over the years, as we’ve transitioned from manager to manager, or in this case a different league, we’ve always retained the same players, that just aren’t keeping with what the next manager needs to do.

“We’ve got to cut the cord and start again. We need to have a positive mentality, there’s been so much negativity around the club, and you need that fresh break to create a positive mindset going forward, which will be really, really important.”

Birmingham City set for huge summer

Relegation was a big blow for the club, but, as outlined above, it can be a chance for a fresh start, and after years of underachieving, it could be just what Blues need.

Firstly, they will hope for more clarity on the managerial situation, as it remains to be seen who will be in the dugout for the new season in August.

Either way, there will be a lot of transfer business, and the reality is that there aren’t too many players that Blues fans will be bothered about keeping, particularly among the senior figures in the squad.

This feels like a massive opportunity for Blues to build a new squad, and it will be about creating a spirit and togetherness that the fans can connect with, to ensure the club can kick-on and enjoy a positive period.

They must strike the right balance though, as it’s pivotal that they don’t get stuck in League One for years, so getting players who can make an instant impact is also important.

So, a massive summer awaits, and those running things at Birmingham need to get it right.