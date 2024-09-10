This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City will be aiming to fight for automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt this year.

Chris Davies was appointed as manager over the summer with the task of leading the team to a top two finish in League One.

It was a busy transfer period for the Blues, with a major signing of Jay Stansfield earning the Midlands outfit a lot of attention due to the size of the fee.

But there is still room for one more addition despite the market being closed, with free agents still able to be registered.

Birmingham registered 21 outfield players of an allowed total of 22, meaning a free agent signing could still be made by the club.

Birmingham free agent signing touted

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit has claimed that the signing of Brandon Williams as a free agent would be a shrewd move.

He believes that left-back is an area that needs to be strengthened, and that the 24-year-old would be a good fit for Davies’ style of play.

“I think the one player for me would be someone like Brandon Williams,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“The reason I say that is I think we’re a little bit short at left-back at the minute, we’re massively dependent on Alex Cochrane.

Related Birmingham City: Romelle Donovan decision could reap serious rewards - View The teenage prospect will play against some of Birmingham's rivals this season, and he could help to take points away from them

“I think the Bristol Street Motors game against Walsall last week sort of proved that, with Brandon Khela as a right-footer played at left-back, and was at fault for the goal.

“Lee Buchanan is going to be out for some time, [he’s a] bit more of a defensive left-back as well to Cochrane.

“Whereas I think someone like Williams, he epitomises the sort of style of play that the manager wants to bring in.

“I think he’d fit in quite nicely, an attacking kind of left-back, so I think he’d be a great addition.

“I think at League One level too he’d do exceptionally well.”

Brandon Williams’ Manchester United exit

Brandon Williams - Manchester United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 17 (11) 1 (0) 2020-21 4 (2) 0

Williams is currently a free agent following his exit from Manchester United at the end of last season.

The defender spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town, helping them gain Premier League promotion with 15 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

However, he is currently without a club and could make the switch to Birmingham if an approach is made.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to take the step down to League One.

Brandon Williams signing would be strong

Williams couldn’t quite compete for regular game time at Ipswich last year, but he was still a useful squad player in a side that came second in the Championship.

He is also still only 24, but has built up a lot of valuable experience at a high level, and would have plenty to offer to a side in the second or third tier.

It would be a strong signing for Birmingham if they could convince him to drop down to League One.

Williams would be a suitable fit for Davies’ side given his attacking prowess, and he is comfortable playing on either flank, which is a pretty useful skill to have in the squad.