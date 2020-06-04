Birmingham City urged to sign attacker that will ‘be a star in the Championship’

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has urged Birmingham City to sign Marcus Maddison this summer.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent and looks likely to leave Peterborough after six years with the club.

Maddison made an impressive start to the season with the Posh, grabbing 10 goals and eight assists, but left the club to join Hull City on loan in January.

He hasn’t had quite the same impact for the Tigers, scoring once in seven games before the season was delayed.

It has been reported that Hull are unlikely to offer Maddison a long-term deal, which may leave the door open for the Blues.

Birmingham were interested in signing the 26-year-old in January and now Fry, who had success at St Andrew’s in the 1990s, has urged them to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

He told Birmingham Live: “He is a free agent and if they don’t go in for him now, they are absolutely mad.

“I would still recommend him for Blues, he does it on the field, he wins you games. There are a lot of players who are not everybody’s cup of tea but he is a fan’s favourite.

“He is high maintenance but last year his girlfriend had a baby and I think that settled him down so whoever gets him next year will have a bloke who has learned his lesson, will knuckle down and be a star in the Championship or wherever he goes.”

Maddison’s attitude has proved problematic in the past and it is understood that Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson does not want him back at the club, but his production during his six years with the League One outfit has been remarkable.

The Englishman, who is capable of playing in attacking midfield or on the flanks, has scored 62 goals and provided 92 assists in 249 appearances for the Posh – and has registered double figures of both goals and assists in three of his four full seasons at the club.

The Verdict

Maddison’s first taste of Championship football hasn’t exactly gone to plan but it is difficult to know whether that is down to him or because he’s part of a Hull side that has plummeted down the table.

Fry will likely know the 26-year-old well from his six years with the Posh and you feel he makes a good point here.

The Blues need something to help take them to the next level under Pep Clotet and Maddison could prove to be just that.

His record in League One is astounding and he deserves a proper go in the Championship.