Birmingham City have completed two January transfer signings already this winter.

Chris Davies has looked to improve his first team options with the club fighting for automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Grant Hanley and Kieran Dowell have arrived from Norwich City and Rangers whilst Phillip Neumann will be arriving in the summer, but more incomings could yet happen before the 3 February deadline.

The Blues will be looking to strengthen, with the club facing competition from Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham in the race for a top two spot in League One this year.

Birmingham City dream transfer move verdict

When asked what a dream final week of the window would look like, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs claimed a deal to bring Nathan Redmond back to the club would be great.

He believes the winger could have a big part to play in their bid for promotion this season, with Alan Nixon previously reporting in December of interest from the Midlands outfit.

“I think a dream but realistic transfer, for me, would be Nathan Redmond, who we’ve been linked to,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I remember when he was a 17-year-old, coming through, I remember being at a game in the Europa League qualifying round against Nacional where he scored a goal and absolutely bossed the game.

“Brummie through and through, I’d love to see him come back, and I think he could have an absolutely massive impact on our team as well.”

Nathan Redmond - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 12 (0) 0 2024-25 0 0 As of January 2th

Left-back issue highlighted

Gibbs has also highlighted the need to reinforce the team at left-back, claiming it’s the position that most needs to be addressed before the window closes.

“I think business-wise, we need a left-back,” he added.

“Definitely need a left-back in terms of cover, with Buchanan being out for the season, we’ve really only got Alex Cochrane, and not very many players, if any, who could fill in there.

“Unlike in a lot of other positions, where you’ve got players who could do a job there.

“Not necessarily sure who at left-back, really.

“I think in some of the chats I’m in, someone like Brandon Williams, who is a free transfer at the minute, could be a good player in the short-term, albeit I think he’s had some disciplinary issues.

“A little bit of experience as cover in that position would be good.”

Birmingham are currently top of the League One table, two points clear of Wycombe Wanderers in second.

Birmingham shouldn’t need to do too much transfer business

It should be a relatively quiet end to the window for Birmingham, all things considered.

A move for a left-back would be wise given their lack of options in that area, but not much more is needed beyond that.

Bringing Redmond back would certainly be a feelgood moment for the club, and he would bolster their attacking options.

But if it doesn’t come to pass, then it won’t be too detrimental to their promotion ambition.