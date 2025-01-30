This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City have had an excellent 2024/25 season, and they look incredibly likely to not only win promotion back to the Championship, but also win the League One title in the process.

Blues are two points clear of Wycombe Wanderers, but they also have two games in hand on the Chairboys and there is a great feeling of excitement building at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Chris Davies has revamped his side over the course of the season to help build a team that is capable of returning to the second tier at the first time of asking, and he has done so superbly.

While the likes of Alfie May, Jay Stansfield and Tomoki Iwata will and have already grabbed the headlines in this campaign, the addition of Ben Davies from Rangers on loan has proven to be a fantastic one and there will be a desire from Birmingham supporters to see that loan deal made permanent.

Birmingham urged to make Davies a permanent signing

The 29-year-old has made 18 appearances in League One so far this season, and he has played every minute in 11 of Blues' last 12 games in the third tier.

With Krystian Bielik on the radar of Stoke City, Chris Davies will want to ensure that he has enough cover at centre-back for the next campaign as well as this one, and a permanent deal for the Rangers loanee could be on offer.

Football League World has asked their Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, if he would like Ben Davies to be offered the chance to make B9 a permanent home before deadline day.

He told FLW: "Absolutely, I think we need to make Ben Davies’ loan permanent. He's probably been one of, if not, our best players.

"He's getting regular game time. I think he's enjoying himself. He’s 29, which isn't a ridiculous age for a defender, and I think we should be doing everything that we possibly can to get that one over the line."

Mike continued: "After Davies you've got Christoph Klarer, you've got Phil Neumann coming in and you could potentially look at extending Grand Hanley for another year.

"Or we could go away and recruit another centre-back."

Birmingham may evaluate Ben Davies at the end of the season

While performances have been excellent from Ben Davies so far this season, his manager, Chris, may want to take time to evaluate the impact that he could have in the Championship before a decision is made if promotion is won.

There will be younger options than him, but he has plenty of experience in the second tier already, having played 151 games in the division.

Ben Davies' Birmingham City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 18 (15) Minutes played 1429 Goals (assists) 0 (0) Pass accuracy 87.7% Tackle success 57.1% Duel success 66.7% Aerial duel success 58.5% Interceptions 6 Recoveries 52 *Stats correct as of 30/01/2025

All eyes will be on the arrival of Neumann in the summer, and it is highly likely that he takes the mantle as the lead centre-back at Birmingham.

Therefore, competition for places will only increase, and it is up to the Rangers loanee to work for a chance to become a permanent member of the squad and partner the German.