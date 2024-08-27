This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City look to be on the cusp of adding to their attacking options, with the League One club said to have had a £1m bid accepted for Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes.

That’s according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, who claims that the Scottish international is in the Midlands to complete a medical ahead of a move to St Andrews.

Chris Davies’ side have already delved into the transfer market to bring Alfie May to the club this summer, with last season’s third tier top scorer making to move from divisional rivals Charlton Athletic.

The thought of City having the sharpshooting pair to choose from will be a scary proposition for the rest of League One in the months to come, and Football League World’s Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes the frontman could be the perfect addition to this Blues side.

Birmingham City set to add Lyndon Dykes to attacking options ahead of League One promotion push

With the reported seven-figure deal for Dykes set to be completed before the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday, Birmingham look well setup for a title charge in League One in the months to come.

Dykes is a player who brings much more than goals to the side, with his performances for QPR seeing him used as a focal point of the attack, with the ability to bring the creative players behind him into play.

A record of 35 goals in 156 league games for the R’s proves he is much more industrious than an out-and-out goal-getter, and Gibbs believes that the alternative option in the final third will do the side good during the course of the campaign.

The Blues fan said: “I think this is a great bit of business really. He’s a proven Championship striker and I think he really offers something different to Alfie May.

Lyndon Dykes' record at QPR (All competitions Appearances 165 Goals 37 Assists 12 (Figures correct as of August 27th, 2024)

“He’s got that physicality, he’s very good at running the channels, so I think £1 million is a really good deal and a fair fee. I think it’s exactly the sort of player we wanted to bring in.”

Chris Davies may face Lyndon Dykes, Alfie May selection issue with Birmingham City

After netting 23 goals for Charlton last season, it is no surprise to see Alfie May has hit the ground running since moving to St Andrews, after starting this campaign how he finished the last.

Three strikes in as many league games has seen the forward contribute towards his side’s seven points to begin the season, with Blues boss Chris Davies favouring a single striker, surrounded by plenty of creative quality.

With that in mind, Dykes and May [pictured] could be battling it out for the solitary spot to lead the line this season, with both having the credentials to vie for a spot in the first-team.

Nevertheless, Gibbs believes having the option of the pair will bear fruit in the months to come, with the duo likely to bring the best out of each other with their respective qualities.

He continued: “I think they could play together, May and Dykes, although I think it would be more often than not that it is one or the other.

“I think as a plan B or plan C, the ability to play two up top in a 4-4-2 - either with a flat four or with a diamond - I think it really starts to mix it up.

“I’d be really happy with this, I think it would be a really good addition to the team and just what we need.”