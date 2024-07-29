Highlights Cash in on Dembele to improve Birmingham City and earn up to £2 million, according to FLW's Mike Gibbs.

Rovers interested in winger to avoid relegation battle next season, potential financial boost from Szmodics sale.

Dembele's move to Blackburn could benefit all parties, reunite with Eustace in Championship, solid financial gain for Birmingham.

Birmingham City have been urged to cash in on interest in Siriki Dembélé from Blackburn Rovers by Football League World's Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs.

According to Alan Nixon, John Eustace is keen to reunite with the winger at Ewood Park.

Rovers are in line for a major financial boost if an agreement can be reached over the sale of Sammie Szmodics.

This money could be reinvested back into improving Eustace’s side, with the Lancashire outfit looking to avoid another relegation battle over the next season.

Dembele worked with the Blackburn manager during his time at St. Andrew’s, where he was a key part of the first team squad.

Siriki Dembele's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.13 Shots 1.87 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.29 Shot-creating actions 4.01

Birmingham urged to cash in on Dembele amid Blackburn interest

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs has claimed that the Blues should look to cash in on Dembélé, citing the arrival of Emil Hansson as a key reason why.

He believes that the League One side can recoup the fee paid to sign him, and could even earn as much as £2 million in a potential sale this summer.

“So I think we should cash in, personally,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I can’t see him being a starter with Hansson having come in, and yes he would be a good player to have on the bench, good impact player, but personally I’d probably cash in.

“Get the money.

“We’re fairly well covered in the wide areas, we’ve got some young players that you’re going to want to give game time to this year.

“I think we paid about £1.5 million, we should be looking to easily recoup that.

“I think £2 million mark would be good business, anything north of that you’d snap their hands off.”

Birmingham City’s 2024 summer business so far

Birmingham are hoping to build a team capable of earning promotion straight back to the Championship at the first attempt this year.

New manager Chris Davies has already added Christoph Klarer, Willum Thór Wiiumsson, Hansson, Alex Cochrane, Ryan Allsop, Alfie May, Marc Leonard and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to his first team squad.

The Blues have yet to earn a fee for a player sale this summer, but Dembélé could be a source of revenue if Blackburn show concrete interest.

Clubs have until 30 August to finalise any remaining transfer plans, with Birmingham’s campaign set to get underway on 10 August with a home game against Reading.

Dembele sale could work out well for all parties

Dembélé performed well under Eustace prior to his dismissal from Birmingham last October.

A move to Ewood Park could work out well for all parties, as it would allow him to reunite with Eustace in the Championship.

It would also see Birmingham earn a decent fee for his services, which might be needed in order to maintain a healthy financial balance.

But any deal is likely dependent on Szmodics’ future, so it could yet be a while before any concrete movement is made on this deal.