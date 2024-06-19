Highlights Birmingham City face life in League One after a disastrous Championship season with multiple managers.

New manager Chris Davies has signed Ryan Allsop but may struggle to compete for Aberdeen's Miovski.

Fan pundit doubts Miovski transfer due to cost and English football adaptation concerns for Birmingham City.

Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One after their relegation from the Championship.

The Blues were relegated after a disastrous season which saw six different managers take charge of the team, and they will play in the third tier of English football for the first time in almost 30 years next term.

Birmingham were hopeful that Tony Mowbray would be able to return to the club for pre-season, but the 60-year-old stepped down due to health reasons last month, and Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Chris Davies has been appointed as his replacement.

Davies made his first signing as Blues manager this week, with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop making the move from Hull City, and there will be plenty more new arrivals at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park over the coming months.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham are plotting an ambitious move for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, but they face competition for his signature from Italian side Bologna, who could offer up to £7 million.

Miovski joined the Dons from Hungarian side MTK in the summer of 2022, and he has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Scottish Premiership over the last two seasons.

Bojan Miovski stats for Aberdeen (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 42 18 3 2023-24 53 26 4

Birmingham City fan pundit on Bojan Miovski rumours

FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs does not believe the club would pay £7 million for Miovski, and he raised doubts about whether he would be able to adapt to English football.

"I don't really buy into the Miovski rumours to be totally honest, £7 million would break our transfer record," Mike said.

"We've got a history of some not so great purchases from Scotland as well, and I'd like to hope that's a known thing with the new owners.

"It would be such a major risk for £7 million for someone who has not played in English football, I just can't see it happening.

"I'm just not sure how well he'd adapt to English football as well, so for me, I think it's rubbish, and I would rather that money be better spent elsewhere."

Bold transfer strategy is a gamble for Birmingham City

The Birmingham board are known to be ambitious, and they have been linked with some high-profile players this summer.

It is understandable why Miovski is on their radar after an outstanding season for Aberdeen, but with Bologna willing to bid up to £7 million for the striker, it would be tough for the Blues to compete with the Italian side financially, and they will also be able to offer him Champions League football.

Miovski will be keen to cement his place in the North Macedonia squad at international level, so he would likely be reluctant to drop down to League One, and as Mike says, there are question marks over whether he could perform in English football.

The 24-year-old will surely be out of reach for Birmingham, and while the club should be commended for setting their sights high this summer, they risk missing out on more realistic options if they fail to land their first choice targets.