Birmingham City's return to the Championship is just a matter of weeks from being confirmed, and barring an unbelievable collapse in their last 10 matches, they will be crowned League One champions.

The good times are rolling at St. Andrew's once again and the sun is shining on B9 in the final months of a season for the first time in a very long time.

Blues are nine points clear of Wrexham in second, but they do have two games in hand over the Red Dragons, and if they do win those matches, they could have their name written on the trophy in six matches' time.

It's been a year to remember for Birmingham, and one that has seen new life born into a club that has turned into a shell of its former self in recent seasons, with work off the pitch being conducted just as hard as work on it.

League One top four standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 36 +35 83 2. Wrexham 38 +22 74 3. Wycombe Wanderers 37 +28 71 4. Charlton Athletic 38 +14 66 *Stats correct as of 24/03/2025

Verdict made on the one change needed to be made at St. Andrew's

The arrival of Knighthead at Blues has seen the club run in a way that makes it more sustainable and is allowing them to build for the future in all areas.

This includes the stadium, with St. Andrew's going through a face-lift in the last year to help modernise it further after not being updated since the 1990s.

Nevertheless, there is still room for improvement, and Football League World has asked their Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, what is the one change that he would make to the ground to improve it.

He told FLW: "I think the one thing I'd probably change is the Main Stand. It's the oldest stand remaining. I think the other three stands were built after 1995, whereas I think the Main Stand has been there for a long, long time. I'm guessing potentially getting on for 100 years now.

"When we went through the big renovation last year, it was probably the one stand that was left untouched, well, not fully untouched. It had a bit of a lick of paint, but it certainly has not had the investment the rest of the stadium had."

Mike continued: "So I think that'd be the one thing that I would change personally. But I think with the intention of moving to a new stadium, it doesn't make sense to knock that down and build a new stand.

"But maybe, as we would sometimes say, put a bit of lipstick on the pig and just make the most of it in the hopefully short time we'll be there for."

Birmingham's owners will have a focus on the new stadium

While it is clear there is still room for improvement at St. Andrew's, there is a huge amount of excitement for the future of Birmingham with a new stadium proposed by owner Tom Wagner.

A proposed £2bn complex will include a 62,000-capacity ground and is the next stage in taking Blues to the top of English football in the next decade.

However, there is still plenty of time before any proposed building is started and the West Midlands outfit will continue to call St. Andrew's their home for the foreseeable future - something that supporters will be pleased with.

But it is clear that if Birmingham are to become the club that their ambitious owner believes they can be, they must move away from their current ground.