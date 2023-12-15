Birmingham City are still not back to where they were a few months ago under John Eustace, but there are signs that they may be finally turning a corner under Wayne Rooney's management.

The Blues have picked up seven points from their last five matches, and that has been attained through wins over Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Cardiff City, with Juninho Bacuna's goal enough to settle the contest in South Wales earlier in the week.

A few more positive results though heading into the start of 2024 wouldn't go amiss though, and then attentions will turn to balancing matches with the transfer window, which is Rooney's first chance to start shaping the squad as he sees fit.

If Rooney wants to spend some money though, it looks as though he may have to get rid of some of the deadwood at St. Andrew's, with three players lined up for potential exits.

Birmingham City trio likely to depart in January

According to the Sunday Mirror's Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Birmingham will let Scott Hogan, Emmanuel Longelo and Neil Etheridge all depart the club next month to free up funds.

Hogan has been at the club since January 2020 when initially loaned out by City's bitter rivals Aston Villa to the other side of Birmingham, before making the move permanent in the summer later that year.

He has scored 36 times in 146 appearances in his near four years at the club, with his seasonal best tally in all competitions being 10 goals, but he has started just once under Rooney and has become more of a bench player under the ex-England international.

Etheridge meanwhile has not been seen in the Championship since a four-match spell at the end of last season in John Ruddy's absence, and with the Phillippines international's contract expiring in the summer like Hogan's, he will be expected to leave.

Longelo had a run of starts in the first-team before and after Rooney's appointment, but he has lost his place back to Lee Buchanan and a loan move may be more suitable for the 22-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Rooney will likely need to strengthen several positions in January, and he could look to raid his former club Derby County in the midfield area.

Derby County star eyed up by Birmingham

Per Witcoop, Max Bird is on Rooney's radar as a potential addition to his midfield ranks, having utilised him heavily whilst he was the head coach of the Rams.

23-year-old Bird has developed into an important member of Derby's starting 11 under Paul Warne, developing the attacking side of his game and has scored twice and assisted three goals in 14 League One appearances so far this season.

Bird however is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and whilst Derby are set to offer him a new deal - if they haven't already - he could be tempted with a reunion with Rooney at a club in a higher division.

Hull City were interested in Bird back in the summer before he suffered an ankle injury, but Birmingham could have a gap to fill in their engine room with Ivan Sunjic's contract set to expire at the end of the season.