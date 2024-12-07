Birmingham City have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 League One season, and they have started to recover after a three-game run without a win, remaining on course to be in with a chance of an automatic return to the Championship.

Blues spent well in the summer transfer window, and brought in the likes of Christoph Klarer, Jay Stansfield and Willum Thór Willumsson, who have all had significant impacts on the team since making the move to the West Midlands.

Stansfield, in particular, has become a fan's favourite after spending last season on loan at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, joining the club permanently on deadline day from Fulham for a fee reported to be over £10m - a League One record.

Birmingham City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Permanent Alfie May Charlton Athletic Permanent Emil Hansson Heracles Permanent Alex Cochrane Hearts Permanent Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Permanent Christoph Klarer SV Darmstadt Permanent Marc Leonard Brighton Permanent Luke Harris Fulham Loan Ayumu Yokoyama Sagan Tosu Permanent Alfons Sampsted FC Twente Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Ben Davies Rangers Loan Lyndon Dykes QPR Permanent Scott Wright Rangers Permanent Tomoki Iwata Celtic Permanent Jay Stansfield Fulham Permanent

However, with the January window less than a month away, there will be a lot of eyes on Birmingham and their transfer business. Football League World has taken a look at three deals that should happen before the 3 February deadline.

OUT - Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson's time with Blues looks like it is quickly coming to an end, with the defender not in Chris Davies' immediate plans after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023 after a season on loan.

It's been a difficult time for the 24-year-old, whose importance has rapidly declined ever since relegation to League One, playing just a handful of games so far this campaign.

Injuries and a suspension have seen Davies utilise other players instead of Sanderson in 2024/25, and a move away in January looks to be the only way for the centre-back to get consistent game-time once again.

However, a replacement would be needed before a move is sanctioned for Blues' captain, and that once again means even more competition for places.

Nevertheless, if minutes on the pitch are not guaranteed, it would be difficult to see the former QPR loanee stick around, and he may force a move away for the good of his own career.

IN - Phil Neumann

If Sanderson is to leave, then Phil Neumann could be the perfect player to replace him.

The German defender has been linked with a move to Birmingham over the course of the season, and they had a £3.4m bid rejected by Hannover 96 in the summer, and as per Football Insider, the League One side are looking at tabling a new and improved offer in January.

It would make sense for Davies to take another look at the 27-year-old, who is enjoying a solid campaign with his current club in the 2. Bundesliga, with even more defensive strength needed to ensure Blues' return to the Championship.

A towering figure, Hannover have attempted to secure his signature until the end of 2026/27, but no such deal has been announced yet, meaning that there is still a chance of bringing him to England next month.

Birmingham are reported to be looking at improving their backline this winter, and it would not be a surprise to see Neumann help in their promotion battle.

OUT - Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts is currently out on loan at Northampton Town, but a more permanent option may be sought in the January window.

The 25-year-old made just 17 appearances for Blues last season in the Championship, before being moved onto the Cobblers in the summer, where he has played a large role in the starting XI.

However, the Wales international will return to the club at the end of the campaign, and they will be forced into the same problem then, as they already are now.

Therefore, working out a way to sell him, whether that is to Northampton or another club, could solve an issue before it becomes prevalent.

The attacking midfielder is obviously not a part of Davies' plans, and he would be of more use to another club, and with Birmingham's ambitions, it would suit both parties if he found a new permanent home - that would mean he would need to be recalled from Sixfields though, with the Cobblers unlikely to be able to afford his wages.