Birmingham City transfer update involving 13-goal ace emerges

Birmingham City are still said to hold an interest in signing Gillingham winger Jordan Graham this summer, according to a recent report by the Birmingham Mail.

The 26-year-old attacker is set to depart Priestfield on a free transfer at the end of the month after rejecting the opportunity to sign a new deal with the Kent club and could well make a move to the Championship.

Lee Bowyer previously wanted to sign Graham during his time in charge of Charlton Athletic and the report has gone on to state that the current Blues boss is very keen on bringing the player to St Andrew’s this summer.

There is sure to be plenty of interest in the former Wolves man over the coming months, with Graham having hit 13 goals across all competitions last term, as well as racking up six assists as the Gills missed out on a play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Did these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Birmingham City?

1 of 20 Did Olly Lee ever score a goal for Birmingham City? Yes No

Graham is now set to depart the club after making just north of 50 appearances over a one year period.

The Verdict

It is no surprise at all to hear that the Blues are still interested in signing Graham as he really shone for Gillingham in League One last season.

He has added a great degree of end product to his game and now offers a lot more than just pace on the flanks.

Getting more goals from midfield is something that Birmingham are in desperate need of and the signing of the 26-year-old would certainly help this off the back of Graham scoring 13 goals for the Gills.

He is finally ready to take the step up and play regularly in the Championship and for that reason, this signing would tick a lot of boxes for Bowyer and co as they begin to shape the current squad in their image.