Birmingham City are under no pressure to sell Tahith Chong this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, it will take a sizable fee for the Blues to consider a sale.

The former Manchester United player only signed to the club on a permanent basis 12 months ago, and has been a key figure under John Eustace.

Birmingham are keen to keep a hold of the player, but could be tempted if a big enough offer arrives amid interest in his services.

Who is interested in signing Tahith Chong?

It has been reported that Premier League new boys Luton Town are looking to sign the Dutchman ahead of their return to the top flight.

The Hatters are looking to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League next season and have identified the 23-year-old as a potential transfer target.

Luton have already confirmed the signing of Chiedozie Ogbene and are now looking for their second arrival of the transfer window.

But the attempts to sign Chong won’t be as straightforward as their negotiations with free agent Ogbene.

How much did Birmingham City spend to sign Tahith Chong?

Chong spent his first season at St. Andrew’s on loan from Man United, making 20 appearances in the league in an injury-impacted campaign under Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham completed the permanent transfer of the forward last summer in a deal worth a reported £1.5 million.

Chong still has multiple years remaining on his current contract, meaning Birmingham are in no rush to cash-in on his services just yet.

The versatile figure made 38 appearances in the Championship under John Eustace, contributing four goals and five assists as the team finished 17th in the table.

However, the allure of Premier League football could be quite tempting for Chong, so it remains to be seen if he will push for the move.

Should Birmingham City cash-in on Tahith Chong interest?

Luton will need to pay a figure well in excess of the £1.5 million that Birmingham did to sign Chong a year ago.

If they can stump up the cash then the Blues should cash-in, as a deal of around £5 million could represent really good value.

But if the Hatters are unable to meet whatever asking price they do set, then that is a fair stance for the Championship side to take, especially as the club owes 25 per cent of the sale to Man United due to a sell-on clause.

Chong will be an important part of the squad next season and has a long contract with the club, so there is no immediate need to sell below market value.