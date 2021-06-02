Birmingham City transfer round-up: Veteran winger targeted, Joe Pigott news, Bowyer recruitment admission

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad at St Andrew’s ahead of next season, with the former Leeds United man having only been in the post for a matter of months.

Securing the club’s safety in the Sky Bet Championship was the first step on the way towards achieving the wider of goal of making the Blues into side who can compete at the top end of the league standings.

Now Birmingham’s collective attention will be turned towards the summer transfer window, with new recruits sure to be at the top of the agenda as they look to add to the players that they already have at their disposal.

21 things every Birmingham City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Birmingham City founded? 1873 1874 1875 1882

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours that have been swirling around the Midlands club in recent days.

Veteran winger targeted

As exclusively revealed yesterday by Football League World, the Blues are one of a number of Championship and League One clubs that are eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers winger Albert Adomah this summer.

The winger is said to be weighing up his options this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and could be set to move on.

33-year-old Adomah only made seven starts for the West London side last season and could well be eager to seek a move in search of more regular minutes.

Clubs such as Derby County, Bristol City, Luton and Ipswich Town are all said to be interested in the attacker.

Striker boost provided

The club have also seemingly been given a boost in their apparent pursuit of outgoing AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, with The News reporting that Portsmouth have given up in the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Pigott recently announced that he decided to leave the Dons after an extremely successful spell with the South London club as he notched up 54 goals in 157 games for the League One side.

Birmingham have been credited with an interest in the attacker since the back end of last year and are believed to be one of many Championship clubs in the race for the player.

Pompey are said to have withdrawn their interest because they fear that they cannot compete with second tier clubs financially.

Bowyer recruitment admission

Bowyer has also been pretty open about his approach to the loan market recently, with the Blues boss telling Birmingham Live that the club will use it sparingly next season.

Loaning players in from other clubs has always been a good method for Championship sides to use in order to bring in talent that isn’t always attainable on a permanent deal.

However it appears that the Birmingham manager is slightly wary of utilising that option too much next term as he said the following:

“Loans you have to be careful because some clubs put rules in there and try to punish you if a player doesn’t play.

“I believe if you bring a player in and he isn’t doing enough or playing well enough to play, then you get punished – that’s wrong.

“You can’t just play a player because you don’t want to affect the club financially, some people would play a player because they want to save money but if you play that player you are probably going to lose the game.

“I understand why clubs do it, they want their player to go out on loan, get experience and play the game but again, it all comes down to picking the right people.

“If you pick the right people then you won’t have those problems to worry about.”

Blues bought in four loan players last term with Riley McGree, Jake Clarke-Salter, Rekeem Harper and Yan Valery arriving from Charlotte FC, Chelsea, West Brom and Southampton respectively.