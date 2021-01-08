Birmingham City transfer round-up: Steve Seddon update, Youngster departs, Forward reaches fresh agreement

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the season that many Birmingham City fans would have originally had in mind during the summer.

The Blues finished 20th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, but would have been keen to put together a positive run of results in the 2020/21 season under the new management of Aitor Karanka.

But for one reason or another, that simply hasn’t been the case, with Birmingham currently sat 18th in the second-tier standings after their opening 23 matches in this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead in the January transfer window for the Blues, with Karanka potentially dipping into the transfer market in search of reinforcements to turn around their poor run of form in the lead up to the New Year.

We take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Aitor Karanka’s side at as we head into the next week of the January window.

Mitchell Roberts

The young Birmingham City defender has recently completed a loan move to League Two side Harrogate Town.

It will be the first loan spell of Roberts’ career, having turned professional in the summer of 2019. He has come through the academy ranks with the Blues, and has been a regular in the Under-23s team in recent seasons.

He’ll be hoping he can have a positive impact with Harrogate Town, as he look to further his development in senior football this term.

Odin Bailey

The Birmingham City forward has extended his loan spell with Forest Green Rovers.

The youngster has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the League Two side, who are well-placed to mount a serious push for promotion into the third-tier of English football.

Bailey has signed a new contract with Birmingham City until 2022, before extending his loan spell with Forest Green for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Steve Seddon

Birmingham City have recently announced that defender Steve Seddon has been recalled from his loan spell with League One side AFC Wimbledon.

It has since been reported by The Portsmouth News that Pompey are keen on signing Seddon on loan, as they target a timely return to the second-tier.

Seddon spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Kenny Jackett’s side, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship after a defeat to Oxford United in their play-off semi-final.