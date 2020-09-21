Birmingham City transfer round-up: Spurs player eyed, San Jose update, Jake Clarke-Salter latest

Birmingham City will be hoping they can build on a positive start to this year’s league campaign under the management of Aitor Karanka.

The Blues are currently sat sixth in the Championship table after they were forced to settle for a point against Swansea City in their most recent match in the second-tier.

It’s a vast improvement on last year’s campaign, where the Blues finished 20th in the second-tier standings, although Karanka will be keeping his players grounded so early into the season.

Karanka has already been active in the summer transfer window, and is seemingly keen to continue adding to his squad before the window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding Birmingham City ahead of this weekend’s match against Rotherham United.

Mikel San Jose

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Mikel San Jose according to Birmingham Live.

San Jose is currently a free-agent having left the Spanish giants in the summer of 2020, after his contract reached a conclusion after the 2019/20 season.

He made 397 appearances in total for Athletic Bilbao, and you have to imagine that this would be somewhat of a coup for a Championship side to secure a deal to sign a player of his quality.

Jake Clarke-Salter

The Blues had Clarke-Salter on loan last season, and were previously interested in a deal to sign the Chelsea defender this term alongside Nottingham Forest.

Football Insider have recently revealed that the defender is set to sign for French side Brest this season though, which pours cold water on a return to Birmingham anytime soon.

Jack Clarke

Birmingham had reportedly registered their interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan for the 2020/21 season according to a report from Birmingham Live.

Clarke is unlikely to find regular game time with the Spurs first-team, which could mean that he’s sent out on loan before the summer transfer window closes.

There is yet to be a follow-up report on the Blues’ rumoured interest in the Spurs winger, so this is one that could head down to the wire.