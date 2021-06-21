Birmingham City transfer round-up: Sam Cosgrove latest, midfielder targeted, update on winger search

Birmingham City are gearing up for their first full season under Lee Bowyer and fans will be optimistic about what the future holds.

The former player took over towards the end of the previous campaign and performed miracles to ensure Blues secured their safety before the final few games of the season.

Now, it’s about strengthening the squad and Bowyer will be looking to make the necessary additions to ensure the side are ready for the kick-off in August.

As you would expect, there has been plenty of transfer talk coming out of St. Andrew’s and here we look at the latest rumours…

Sam Cosgrove could join Ipswich

One potential deal that may be surprising is that Sam Cosgrove could leave for Ipswich Town on a temporary basis.

The striker was a £2m signing in January but he struggled to make an impact, failing to find the net in 12 league appearances, although many of those were from the bench.

With Lukas Jutkiewicz thriving under Bowyer, Cosgrove could struggle for minutes next season, so a switch to Portman Road could allow him to find form and then come back to challenge for a place in the Blues XI.

Ryan Woods on Blues radar

One area that needs improving is in midfield, with Blues sometimes lacking that player that can play an incisive, forward pass, as there was a reliance on set-piece goals last season.

So, links to Ryan Woods will encourage fans. The midfielder was out on loan at Millwall last season but he is contracted to Stoke and doesn’t seem to have a future in Staffordshire.

Therefore, this looks a realistic option, with Birmingham thought to be keen.

Jordan Graham a target

Bringing in another winger seems likely for Blues and Birmingham Live have confirmed that Jordan Graham is a target, something Football League World revealed in April.

Available on a free transfer, the former Wolves man would provide a threat down either flank and his crossing ability would certainly suit Jutkiewicz and the way Bowyer wants to play.