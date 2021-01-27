Birmingham City transfer round-up: Race for in-demand defender, Pompey drop pursuit, Demarai Gray update

Time is running out for Championship clubs to get their transfer business done, with just a few days left of the January window.

The days before the deadline are usually the most manic but if you’re shrewd there’s still good business to be done.

Birmingham City have made just the one signing this month, bringing in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan, so they may be busy over the next few days.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest Birmingham transfer news in our round-up.

Blues in pursuit of in-demand defender

According to CaughtOffside, Birmingham are among a string of clubs interested in signing defender Zak Jules.

The report claims that Cardiff City, Huddersfield, and Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Peterborough MK Dons, and the Blues have all enquired about the 23-year-old.

Portsmouth out of race for Jules

It seems the Midlands club are battling one less competitor for the in-demand defender as Pompey are reportedly not looking to sign him before the end of the month.

Time is running out if the Blues want to make a move for Jules before the January transfer window closes, with Monday the deadline.

Birmingham could be set for windfall

Officials at St Andrew’s are likely to be closely watching Demarai Gray’s situation, with the Blues thought to have negotiated a 15% sell-on clause in the deal that saw him join Leicester City in 2016.

The winger is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace, and Marseille.

The German club are understood to be frontrunners, having agreed personal terms with Gray.