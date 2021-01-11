Birmingham City transfer round-up: Premier League striker targeted, Dan Crowley’s future, interest in 24-y/o defender

Birmingham City are really struggling to get away from a relegation battle this season as Aitor Karanka cannot string two victories together.

The Blues sit in 18th spot in the Championship, and fan frustration has crept in at St. Andrews due to the defensive style of Karanka and for not getting the best out of creative talents such as Jeremie Bela.

The exciting addition of Alen Halilovic in November hasn’t worked out so far and it’s clear that reinforcements are needed before the January transfer window closes.

Let’s round up all the gossip coming from the blue half of the second city – starting with a potential incoming.

Connor Wickham

Crystal Palace striker Wickham is on Karanka’s agenda according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, but could potentially face competition from Bristol City for his signature.

The 27-year-old has struggled for fitness in recent times and hasn’t played a game of football since the summer – but with his contract expiring at the end of the season and having recovered from injury, Wickham is ready to play football again.

A loan deal for whoever wins the race for Wickham looks more likely than a permanent switch for now, and Birmingham certainly need more fire-power with Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz both struggling for goals.

Dan Crowley

Crowley was heralded as an exciting signing when arriving from Willem II in 2019, having just completed an impressive season in the Eredivise.

But the former Arsenal youngster has failed to live up to expectations, and seemingly doesn’t fit into Karanka’s tactics.

The Spaniard believes it would be best if Crowley moves on from Birmingham this window, which is bound to attract the attention of top League One sides and perhaps even lower-end Championship sides, plus teams in Holland as well.

Steve Seddon

Seddon was recalled from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon this past week, and was on the bench for the Blues 2-0 defeat against Blackburn last week.

That could suggest he’s got a part to play at St. Andrews for the rest of the season, but it seems unlikely that he will dislodge Kristian Pedersen at left back – unless the big Dane departs for big money.

Portsmouth hold a firm interest in Seddon following his loan spell last season at Fratton Park, but Kenny Jackett remains unsure if a deal can be struck for the 23-year-old.

Josh Dacres-Cogley

A starter of three Birmingham league games this season, Dacres-Cogley is attracting interest from League Two sides Tranmere Rovers and Salford City, per The Sun on Sunday (10/01, page 58).

The 24-year-old is a back-up for Maxime Colin and a successful loan move for the rest of the season could see him rock up at either linked club permanently next season.

Both fourth tier sides though don’t want to pay Dacres-Cogley’s full wages though, which could prove a stumbling block to any deal.