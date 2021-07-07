Birmingham City transfer round-up: Premier League arrival confirmed, Bowyer to miss out on target, 23-y/o could depart

Birmingham City fans are looking forward to next season under Lee Bowyer after a positive end to the season under the former player.

The 44-year-old inherited a side that were battling to stay in the Championship but a remarkable run meant safety was secured with a few games to go.

Despite that, Bowyer has recognised that changes need to be made to the squad and he has gone about swiftly in terms of bringing in new additions.

And, it doesn’t appear as though the business involving Blues is ending any time soon, with incomings and outgoings constantly rumoured in the press. Here we provide a round-up of what’s going on with the club…

Juan Castillo signs

The latest recruit was announced by Birmingham last night, with Juan Castillo joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

A left-back, the 21-year-old will give the side something different to current options Kristian Pedersen and George Friend as he is an attack-minded player who is technically accomplished.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

Alex Pritchard heading to Sunderland

It wasn’t all good news for Blues on the transfer front, as attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard appears set for Sunderland, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Finding a creative spark in the final third is a priority after Alen Halilovic departed and the former Spurs youngster would appear to have been a smart addition. But, he’s off to Wearside instead, which will force Bowyer to look elsewhere as he tries to find a new number ten.

Villalba can leave

Whilst most of the excitement surrounds the incomings, fans will know that departures are inevitable and Bowyer needs to free up space in his squad moving forward.

One player who could secure a move away, according to Birmingham Live, is Fran Villalba. They state that the club are willing to send the wide man out on loan for another year, with the Spaniard’s contract expiring in 12 months time.