Birmingham City transfer round-up: Player departs, Blues eye 23-year-old, ex-Barcelona player joins

Birmingham City are currently struggling for form, sitting 19th in the Championship table with the club suffering from a worrying lack of goals.

With a week to go in the January transfer window, you’d think that Aitor Karanka would be going all-out for a striker to sort out the crisis, with Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz not firing at all in the current campaign.

Karanka has added just midfielder Rekeem Harper so far to the growing number of players he has in that area, with November addition Alen Halilovic not quite yet settling into the team so far.

A few more new signings will be crucial for Birmingham’s season, so let’s see what the latest speculation is in the blue half of England’s second city.

Kieftenbeld exits St. Andrews

Long-serving Blues midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has ended his five-and-a-half year stay at St. Andrews by joining former boss Gary Rowett at Millwall.

The 30-year-old was out of contract in the summer and Rowett – who managed him at Birmingham and also tried to take him to Derby County – has made his move to add the Dutchman to his engine room.

London reporter Richard Cawley reported earlier today that a deal was done and it’s now been confirmed – no doubt Birmingham fans will be sad to see him go as he always gave his all for the shirt.

Walsall defender linked

Football Insider have named Birmingham as one of a host of clubs in the mix for Walsall defender Zak Jules.

The 23-year-old joined the Saddlers in 2019 and is a product of Reading’s academy, and is highly-versatile having played both at centre-half and at left-back this season.

Blackburn, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Portsmouth are other clubs said to be looking at Jules, but it doesn’t really seem like the Blues need a new defender – it’s the top end of the pitch where they need to boost their options.

Ex-Barcelona starlet arrives at St. Andrews

It appears that Birmingham have managed to snap up a former Barcelona starlet, as Leo Dos Reis has confirmed on social media that he’s arrived at the club’s academy.

According to Birmingham Live, the 18-year-old left Barca last year and has links to Spanish side Cornella, who the Blues have a partnership with.

It’s a low-risk move for the club who may have a young star on their hands – but that remains to be seen.