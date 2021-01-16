Birmingham City transfer round-up: Midfielder leaves, 23-year-old set for exit door, striker battle

Aitor Karanka will be hoping to some fresh faces to his squad this month, as he urges his Birmingham City side to improve and start climbing the Championship table.

Blues are languishing towards the bottom of the table ahead of today’s trip to Middlesbrough, and will be keen to bring in one or two players between now and the end of the month.

Here, we take a look at the latest rumours and gossip regarding Birmingham on the transfer front…

Dan Crowley

Crowley is set to join Hull City on loan until the end of the season, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The midfielder was a key player under Pep Clotet last season and registered five assists for Blues, but he has found game time hard to come by under Karanka this term.

Hull look set to beat Charlton Athletic to his signature, having reportedly agreed terms with the creative midfielder.

David Davis

Davis has ended his long association with the club after joining Shrewsbury Town and reuniting with Steve Cotterill.

Davis spent nearly seven years at St. Andrew’s, making 194 first-team appearances for the club.

But he has now left Blues after falling out of favour at the club, and has joined League One Salop on a short-term deal.

Connor Wickham

According to the Sun, via Bristol Live, Birmingham are set to compete with Bristol City for Connor Wickham.

The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Crystal Palace this season, and may be allowed to leave Selhurst Park on loan this month.

He’s previously spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring two goals in 13 league games for the Owls last season.