Birmingham City transfer round-up: Leko update, Dillion Phillips latest, Premier League chase setback

Aitor Karanka is getting his teeth into the transfer window now as the Blues look to get themselves some good new signings and clamber themselves up the Championship league table.

2019/20 finished with a whimper and their form was poor, so he’ll be looking to ensure 2020/21 kicks off brightly as they aim to push for the play-off places in an ideal world.

Certainly, they’ll need new signings to be able to do that but with them armed with the Jude Bellingham money, it appears they are starting to make some moves in the market.

Here, then, are the very latest rumours circling around the men from St Andrew’s…

Leko fee agreed

John Percy has revealed that a fee has been agreed with West Brom for the signing of Jonathan Leko, and now it’s all about thrashing out personal terms.

The figure stands at £1 million for the fleet-footed attacker but Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in him so the battle is now on to convince him to stay in the Midlands.

Dillon Phillips of interest

There’s little escaping the fact that Blues need a new goalkeeper this summer transfer window and the latest rumours are that Charlton’s Dillon Phillips is the one they are lining up.

Birmingham Live is claiming that the Addicks’ stopper is the one they want after an impressive individual campaign between the sticks last season despite the men from The Valley eventually getting relegated.

Darlow blow handed out

Karl Darlow, meanwhile, could be a goalkeeper they miss out on this summer.

The Newcastle man has played second fiddle to Martin Dubravka at St James’ Park but Steve Bruce is reportedly happy to keep him at the club rather than see him move on, according to Mike McGrath at The Telegraph.

We can expect plenty more rumours surrounding the Blues’ search for goalkeepers this summer, though, so don’t rule anything out just yet!

