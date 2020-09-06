Birmingham City transfer round-up: Karanka makes ‘worrying’ admission, Scott Hogan latest & U23 update

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has made a ‘worrying’ admission as the new Championship season fast approaches.

The Blues got the 2020/2021 season underway this weekend as they lost 1-0 to Cambridge United in the EFL Cup first-round.

That exit sees the Midlands based club look ahead to next Saturday’s league opener with Brentford and it will be interesting to see if any new faces arrive at the club before then.

Karanka who arrived at the club this summer discussed his side’s defeat on Saturday and he has made a ‘worrying’ statement ahead of the meeting with Thomas Frank’s side.

Aitor Karanka

“I am disappointed with the result, with the whole game because I think we could have done better,” the Spaniard said as quoted by Birmingham LIVE.

“It’s true I could say they didn’t create a chance, we have been here for just four weeks, we didn’t have the full squad but I don’t like excuses.

“We need to do better, we need to improve and when I see ‘we’ I mean the coaching staff – not the players.

“We need to improve, we need to change the mentality or the feeling because I felt the team went to the pitch losing 1-0 and when we conceded that goal everyone was looking at the floor and thinking ‘another game we are going to lose’.

“If you go to the pitch thinking you are going to lose and you concede one goal, you will lose for sure. We need to change that mentality.

“We need to work especially on the training ground to improve and get better.

“I think so, I told them at the end of the game, one thing is to say ‘I have a winning mentality’ but it’s not enough just to say it, you have to do it.

“To have a winning mentality you can’t have it from one night to the following morning – you need to work everyday.

“I told them to have that winning mentality it is to try to win every single ball in one action, in every single training session.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Birmingham City academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Joe Newell Hibernian Hearts Aberdeen Kilmarnock

“If you start wanting to win every single ball in that training session, you want to win that ball, then the following ball and at the end if you won all those balls you will win the game.”

Thus far, Jonathan Leko and George Friend are among the new arrivals to have come in to the club and a fresh transfer report linking Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has now emerged.

Scott Hogan

28-year-old striker Hogan spent the second half of last season on loan with the Blues, netting seven goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Deemed surplus to requirements by local rivals Villa, journalist Alan Nixon has now claimed via his official Twitter that the Blues are hoping Villa allow them to make a permanent move.

BIRMINGHAM. Hope VILLA will help them to do the Scott Hogan deal. Make an offer that works and also helps striker leave. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 6, 2020

Under-23 hand trials to former Premier League duo

Former Leicester City youngster Justen Kranthove is undergoing a trial with Birmingham City after his release from the Premier League club, joining James Clark who has come in following his exit from Chelsea.

Dutch defender Kranthove played for 73 minutes before being replaced by Nico Gordon, and a move could now materialise.