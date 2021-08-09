Birmingham City transfer round-up: Defender targeted, 20-y/o arrives, forward linked with exit

Birmingham City have already been active in the summer transfer window, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Lee Bowyer looks to add further depth to his squad in the near future.

The Blues made the ideal start to the new Championship season, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening.

Summer signings Tahith Chong, Ryan Woods and Matija Sarkic were all involved in that win over the Blades, and they’ll be keen to build on a positive start to this year’s league campaign.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished 18th in the second-tier standings last term, in what was a frustrating season for the Blues’ supporters to witness.

They’re set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host League Two side Colchester United in the First Round of the EFL Cup, in a game they’ll be expected to progress to the next stage of the competition from this week.

We take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Birmingham City in the last week.

Goalkeeper arrives

Birmingham City have recently completed a deal to sign goalkeeper Archie Matthews for their Under-23s side.

The shot-stopper had previously been on the books with Swindon Town, but departed when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking to the club’s official website after his arrival, Matthews expressed his delight at moving to the Blues for this year’s campaign.

“I felt the move was best for me and my personal development. I immediately got a good feeling when I came through the doors and met everyone.”

Forward linked with summer exit

Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove has been linked with a move to both Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old only signed for the Blues in January 2021, having caught the eye with some impressive performances in front of goal for Scottish side Aberdeen.

But Cosgrove has found regular game time hard to come by with Birmingham, and it appears as though he’s being offered an exit route out of the club this summer.

Birmingham eyeing move for experienced defender

The Blues are reportedly interested in a deal to sign former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann, according to The Sun on Sunday (8th August, page 67)

Dann has been a free-agent since leaving the Eagles at the end of the 2020/21 season, having made 181 appearances in total for the club.

Lee Bowyer is evidently keen to strengthen his defensive options before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion, and a reunion for Dann at Birmingham is seemingly an option.