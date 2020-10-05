Birmingham City transfer round-up: Deal for midfielder on the agenda, player exit confirmed

Birmingham City have enjoyed a decent start under Aitor Karanka, with the new boss yet to taste defeat in the league.

The Spaniard wasted no time in making his mark at St. Andrew’s, as many new signings have come through the door and he has been willing to let players go as he looks to build a group capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Pleasingly for Blues, experienced trio Neil Etheridge, George Friend and Adam Clayton have already made an instant impact and other recruits are settling in well. And, fans are still waiting to see how Mikel San Jose, arguably the most eye-catching addition this summer, will do.

Given the major changes that have taken place, this wasn’t going to be a busy deadline day for Blues but they are working on another deal, whilst a departure was confirmed earlier today.

Riley McGree closing in on loan switch

Blues have until 11pm tonight to complete a deal for Australian midfielder Riley McGree and there is an expectance that the transfer will happen, as revealed by Birmingham Live.

The 21-year-old, who shot to fame as his ‘scorpion goal’ went worldwide, is likely to join on loan until the end of the season.

A left-footed attack-minded player, McGree has shone in the A-League and has previously had a spell at Club Brugge earlier in his career.

Charlie Lakin seals Scottish Premiership move

Charlie Lakin spent last season on loan at Stevenage and another temporary deal was finalised today.

That’s after Ross County confirmed the arrival of the young midfielder for the rest of the current campaign.

He was not in Karanka’s plans having not made the match day squad in a league game and McGree’s probably arrival would have knocked Lakin further down the pecking order.