Birmingham City transfer round-up: Big Scott Hogan update, Kayden Jackson latest, Midfielder eyed

Birmingham City will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities this season under the management of Aitor Karanka.

The Blues finished 20th in the Championship table last term, but started this year’s campaign in the best possible way, as they beat Brentford on the opening weekend of fixtures in the second-tier.

But it’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead, as Karanka looks to make the necessary additions to his squad.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Birmingham as we edge closer to the summer transfer window slamming shut.

Scott Hogan

Birmingham City’s interest in signing Hogan has been well-documented, with the Villa forward catching the eye with some impressive performances last term for the Blues in a loan spell with the club.

Hogan scored seven goals in 18 appearances for the Blues, and was a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign under the management of Pep Clotet.

Football Insider have recently reported that Aitor Karanka’s side have made a breakthrough in their negotiations with Hogan, and both parties are now in talks over a move back to Birmingham.

Kayden Jackson

Birmingham have previously been interested in signing Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson according to Football Insider.

Jackson scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side last season in League One, and it appears as though his strong performances didn’t go unnoticed.

It remains to be seen as to whether they’ll pursue a deal to sign Jackson permanently though, especially if Hogan is to re-sign for the club.

Oriol Soldevila

We Are Birmingham have revealed that the Blues have taken Oriol Soldevila on trial, after the youngster was released from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether they’ll offer him a contract with the Blues, but he’ll be eager to showcase his talent at the earliest of opportunities whilst on trial with the Championship club.