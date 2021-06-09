Birmingham City transfer round-up: Albert Adomah update, Kyle Lafferty news, Fran Villalba future

Birmingham City are facing a crucial period over the summer transfer window and their plans to strengthen the squad will already be underway behind the scenes.

This is Lee Bowyer’s first summer in charge at St Andrews and he will be hoping that he can get enough backing in the window to enhance his squad and continue to improve the Blues’ performances and results into next season.

There are already one or two reports starting to emerge regarding potential transfer targets that the Blues could have within their sights this summer, and also on players that might well be heading for the exit door at St Andrews.

Here, we round-up some of the latest transfer stories concerning Birmingham…

Birmingham given boost in Albert Adomah pursuit amid Bristol City stance

One player that Birmingham are believed by Football League World to be interested in this summer is QPR attacker Albert Adomah. The 33-year-old is thought to be weighing up his potential options after making just seven starts for the Rs in the league last term.

Bristol City and Derby County were the two other sides that were believed to be interested in Adomah this summer. However, according to Bristol Live, the Robins have yet to make contact with the Rs over a possible move for the attacker. It is also believed that his age might put them off making a move for him.

That means that Birmingham might have one less side to compete with in their pursuit of the winger this summer, which increases their chances of securing his signature.

Birmingham amongst group of Championship sides interest in Kyle Lafferty

Football League World has revealed that Birmingham City are one of a number of clubs that are considering making a surprise move for Kyle Lafferty this summer.

The experienced forward is a free agent following his departure from Scottish side Kilmarnock, where he spent a brief but very successful spell on a personal note firing in eight goals in just nine Scottish Premier League appearances. However, he could not prevent them from being relegated.

It is believed by Football League World that Birmingham are amongst the teams that Lafferty’s form with Kilmarnock has caught the eye of heading into the summer transfer window.

The Blues are believed to have been joined by the likes of Derby County, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic in taking a look at the Northern Irishman.

Fran Villalba faces uncertain future as Almeria decision confirmed

One Birmingham player that is set to face a nervous summer over his potential long-term future is Fran Villalba. It has been reported that Almeria have decided against taking up the permanent option they had to sign him this summer following his loan spell with them this term.

Villalba was unable to help Almeria get back into La Liga this season, with them falling short of achieving promotion and losing in their play-off semi-final to Girona.

It is believed that had the Spanish side won the play-offs and clinched promotion then they would have been obligated to complete a permanent move for the 23-year-old this summer.

He will now return to St Andrews this summer where Bowyer will need to weigh up whether to give him the chance to impress him in pre-season, or decide that he is not going to be part of his plans and instruct him to find a new club.