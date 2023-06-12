Birmingham City could be a side that are busy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club had a strong first campaign under John Eustace but the Blues manager will want more from his team in the 2023/24 season.

Birmingham are currently in the midst of an ongoing takeover from businessman Tom Wagner, so the club will hope this can be wrapped up soon and doesn’t affect their transfer business this summer.

Here, we look at all the biggest transfer news surrounding Birmingham City…

A price-tag emerges for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson has just enjoyed a season-long loan at Birmingham, where he played 31 times and scored two goals.

It is believed that Eustace is keen on bringing Sanderson back to the Blues on a permanent basis this summer.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but with them establishing themselves in the top flight, Sanderson has spent a lot of time out on loan.

Before Birmingham, he spent time at Cardiff City, Sunderland, and QPR. While Eustace is keen on Sanderson, it is also believed that Sunderland and Stoke City want to sign the central defender.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves are willing to sell Sanderson, but only if they get an offer of £3 million.

Sanderson has two years left on his current deal at Molineux and the defender doesn’t currently fit in the plans of Julen Lopetegui.

Arsenal willing to sell Auston Trusty this summer

According to Football.London, the Premier League runners-up are willing to let Auston Trusty leave the Emirates on a permanent basis.

The defender has failed to make a single appearance for the Premier League club, and with many options in that area, he seems surplus to requirements.

Trusty spent last season on loan at Birmingham and managed to establish himself as a key member of the team.

The 24-year-old played in 44 league games while also playing in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Eustace has failed to hide his desire to sign Trusty on a permanent basis, stating back in February that he wants to keep the American at the club beyond the 2022/23 season.

Sunderland to continue negotiations for Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham’s move to the Stadium of Light looked all but done a few weeks ago.

However, the Daily Mail claimed that Sunderland would need to raise their offer from £1 million if they are to sign the midfielder.

Therefore, it looks like the deal has stalled at this current time, with Bellingham seemingly keen on the move after being spotted at the Stadium of Light.

Until a fee is agreed between the two sides a deal is at a crossroads, but according to Birmingham World, Sunderland are still keen to get this deal done.

The report claims Sunderland “will almost certainly” continue negotiations as they have been tracking the midfielder for some time and are keen for him to be part of their team.