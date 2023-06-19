A change in ownership ahead of the summer transfer window could see a busy few weeks ahead for Birmingham City.

Tom Wagner has purchased roughly 45 per cent of the club going into the busiest transfer period of the year.

John Eustace will be hoping that investment arrives off the back of this major change behind the scenes.

The Blues finished 17th in the table last season, so will be hoping to build a side capable of rising into the top half of the standings over the next year.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Birmingham City…

Birmingham City are hoping they can secure a deal with Wolves over the signing of Sanderson this summer.

The defender enjoyed another successful season on loan at St. Andrew’s last year, cementing himself as a key part of Eustace’s side.

Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs has confirmed that the Premier League side has received interest in the defender.

It is hoped that a relatively low fee can be negotiated with Wolves for the player, although they potentially face competition to his signing.

Eustace targets revealed

Eustace has earned a lot of credit with Birmingham supporters for the work he has done since arriving at St. Andrew’s last year.

The manager has identified what he is looking for in transfer targets this summer.

The 43-year-old wants players with a proven track record of being available every week, highlighting an issue with injuries being prevalent across his current squad.

Eustace is willing to target younger players this summer, but is reportedly seeking a deal for 28-year-old Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury Town.

Auston Trusty future

Trusty was a popular figure at the club during his loan spell last year, earning the supporters’ player of the season award.

The Arsenal youngster has been put up for sale by his parent club going into the summer, which has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Trusty has claimed that he is leaning on his US international teammates for advice on what the next step in his career should be.

According to Birmingham Live, the Championship club holds an interest in signing the defender on a permanent basis, but face competition from the likes of Rangers.

Tyler Roberts fee

Leeds United are hoping to receive £750,000 in the sale of Roberts this summer.

According to the Mail Online, the Whites are currently in negotiations with Birmingham for the player.

No fee has yet been agreed, but the figure Birmingham may need to match has now been revealed.

Birmingham are eyeing a move for the Wales international, with it being hoped that a deal can be agreed early this week.