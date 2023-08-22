Birmingham City have made an excellent start to the Championship season.

The Blues currently remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, winning two out of their three league games and booking their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

They got their season underway with a 1-1 draw with Swansea City, but have got past Cheltenham Town in the cup, beaten Leeds United at home, and claimed a 2-0 win away at Bristol City on Saturday.

There is a good feeling surrounding the Blues right now, both on and off the field, as the club’s new ownership has meant there have been several new arrivals this summer; in fact, eight have come through the door.

But with only 10 days remaining in the transfer window, here at Football League World we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving the football club…

Birmingham and Reading FC eye AFC Bournemouth man

Birmingham are interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Blues are interested in the player, but face competition from League One side Reading FC.

It adds that Birmingham, along with the Royals, are keen on adding to their midfield before the window slams shut on the 1st of September.

Kilkenny spent the first half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Stoke City, but it was cut short in January as he only featured on a handful of occasions. He then joined Charlton Athletic for the second half and, again, didn’t really feature much for the Addicks.

Kilkenny has two years left on his contract at the Premier League side, but with them adding Alex Scott to their ranks, it seems the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order.

Charlton Athletic lead race to sign Birmingham City striker

Charlton Athletic target Sam Cosgrove

Birmingham’s Sam Cosgrove looks set to leave the club this summer, with a host of teams interested in signing the player.

Blackpool, Derby County, Oxford United, and Barnsley have all been linked with a move for the former Aberdeen striker. But as reported by journalist Alan Nixon, it is Charlton Athletic that are leading the race for the Blues man.

The Addicks are said to be keen to add to their forward line and are looking to get Cosgrove into the building before the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The centre-forward has struggled to establish himself as a part of the first team at St. Andrews since joining the club, spending most of the time he’s been at the club on loan elsewhere.

Cosgrove joined the Blues for £2 million from Aberdeen, but he so far hasn’t repaid that fee, as he’s spent time playing at Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon, and Plymouth Argyle.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Pilgrims last season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions to help Steven Schumacher's side to the League One title.

It now seems that he has caught the eye of fellow League One teams who are keen to add him to their team this season, but Charlton seem to be winning that race right now.

Birmingham striker search latest

Birmingham may have missed out on Sory Kaba but, according to Birmingham Live, they're assessing new forward targets around the clock.

Kaba had been linked with a move to St Andrew's after impressing for Cardiff City in the Championship last term but has now completed a move to Las Palmas in Spain.

That leaves Blues looking elsewhere for more firepower in the final week or so of the window.