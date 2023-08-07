Birmingham City got their Championship campaign up and running on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

The Blues have had a busy few weeks, with several arrivals coming through the door and a new minority owner in NFL legend Tom Brady.

Focus switched to the pitch on Saturday, and given they were away from home, and it was the first game of the campaign, John Eustace will be pleased with the club’s start.

But, despite the season getting underway, focus will still remain on what transfer business the club could still do between now and the end of the window.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

That said, we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Birmingham City…

Luton Town are eyeing a second Birmingham City transfer swoop

Luton Town and Birmingham City are two sides that have already done transfer business with one another this summer, as Tahith Chong left St. Andrews to join the Hatters in the Premier League.

It now seems Luton could return again, as according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, the Hatters are interested in signing experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy.

This comes as a surprise, given that Luton have just brought in Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers.

Luton are quite light in that area of the pitch, and with them closing in on the start of their first ever Premier League campaign, it seems they want to add another player in that area.

Ruddy only joined the Blues last summer as competition for Neil Etheridge. The 36-year-old was thrown in as the club’s number one straight away and played all season, apart from the final three games of the season.

The experienced shot stopper signed a one-year deal, but his form for the club saw him gain a contract extension in November. Therefore, if he is to leave Birmingham, Luton will need to stump up a transfer fee.

Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz could be sold by Birmingham City

Birmingham have been a very busy side when it comes to incomings, but with what remains in this transfer window, it could be that the Blues are busy with departures.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, the Blues are open to letting strikers Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz leave this summer.

Nixon states that the duo are on good contracts, and therefore, if they can find potential buyers and are able to replace the pair, they would be willing to sell them in what remains of this transfer window.

Both strikers have been on the books at Birmingham for a while now, with Hogan joining the club in 2020. In that time, he has appeared 130 times, scoring 34 goals.

Jutkiewicz has been at the Championship club for a little while longer, arriving in 2016 on loan before signing on a permanent basis in 2017. The 34-year-old has made 300 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 62 goals and registering 26 assists in those matches.

Hogan started the game against Swansea City on the weekend before being replaced by Jutkiewicz with five minutes to go.