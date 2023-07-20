The 2023/24 Championship season is just over two weeks away from beginning, with Birmingham City getting their campaign underway with a trip to Swansea City.

The Blues managed to avoid any relegation drama last time out, and the aim for the club will be to improve on last season’s standings.

To do that, John Eustace will have planned for a strong summer of activity while retaining some of their better players.

The club has been unable to retain the services of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, but they have been able to add Siriki Dembele, Kevin Long, Krystian Bielik, Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Ethan Laird, and Dion Sanderson.

However, their transfer business is not expected to stop there, and here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Birmingham City.

Birmingham City remain interested in Auston Trusty

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty has emerged as a target for Ipswich Town in recent days, with the club having him on a list of potential summer targets.

Trusty spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he won the club’s Player of the Year award due to his impressive performances throughout the campaign.

But the defender has now returned to his parent club, Arsenal, with his future up in the air.

The Tractor Boys are interested in the young defender, but Birmingham also remain interested in re-signing Trusty this summer, as reported by Birmingham Live.

Trusty remains under contract at Arsenal, but it has been reported that the Gunners could be willing to listen to offers for the defender.

Birmingham City receive Hannibal Mejbri boost

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.

The midfielder became an important member of the Blues’ starting XI, featuring 41 times in all competitions.

Hannibal was a popular figure among the Birmingham faithful, and his pedigree showed throughout the campaign, as he finished with one goal and six assists.

The Tunisian returned to Man United at the end of last season and has featured in Manchester United’s two pre-season games so far.

The 20-year-old’s future at the club is yet to be decided, but according to The Athletic, a loan move back to the Championship hasn’t been ruled out, while neither has a permanent exit.

Birmingham contract talks with Keshi Anderson

Keshi Anderson has been on trial at Birmingham during pre-season and, according to Birmingham Live, the club are in talks over a contract to remain.

The 28-year-old is without a club this summer after he was released by Blackpool last month.

Anderson had been at Bloomfield Road since 2020, when he joined from Swindon Town, and in his three years at the club, he was a regular in the first team.

The forward has been training with the club for over two weeks now and has featured in three games for Birmingham during their pre-season.

The Blues played Northampton Town on Wednesday, and Anderson played 90 minutes of that game. That was after he featured in games against Solihull Moors and FC Cartagena.

This report from Birmingham Live, states that the club are now hoping to reach an agreement to sign the 28-year-old.

Birmingham are one of three EFL sides that have made contact with defender Tennai Watson, as reported exclusively by Football League World.

The 26-year-old is without a club after leaving MK Dons following their relegation to League Two.

Watson spent two years with the club after leaving Reading, and he could now be set for a return to the EFL, with Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic also making contact with the right-back along with the Blues.

Watson has only played four times in the Championship before, with the majority of his appearances coming in League One.