Birmingham City had a successful first Championship campaign under John Eustace.

The 43-year-old took charge at St. Andrew’s 12 months ago and has earned the adoration of the home supporters in short time.

The Blues finished 17th in the second division last season, safely avoiding any form of relegation scrap.

This was a far better performance from the squad than was expected prior to the campaign getting underway.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

The summer transfer window now represents an opportunity for the club to carry that momentum into the next campaign by improving the first team squad.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Eustace’s team…

Luton chase Chong

Luton Town are interested in signing Tahith Chong ahead of their debut in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hatters are keen on the forward and have opened talks with Birmingham over signing the 23-year-old.

Chong has spent two seasons at St. Andrew’s, initially joining on loan from Manchester United in 2021 before signing on a permanent basis last summer.

United hold a sell-on clause for the player worth 25 per cent, with Luton hoping to add the Dutchman to their ranks ahead of their top flight return.

Laird explains Birmingham excitement

Ethan Laird completed a surprise switch to Birmingham late last week.

The former Manchester United defender signed for the Blues in a deal that’s understood to be worth £750,000.

The defender has explained his reasoning behind the switch, revealing his belief that he thinks something special is being built at St. Andrew’s that he wants to be a part of.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with QPR, where he made 32 league appearances.

Bristol Rovers close in on Birmingham defender

George Friend’s next destination after Birmingham City is becoming clearer.

Friend departed the Championship side at the end of his contract this summer and is now searching for a new club.

Bristol Rovers have opened talks over signing the 35-year-old, according to Bristol Live.

Joey Barton’s side finished 17th in League One last season.

Dion Sanderson update

Birmingham are keen to bring Dion Sanderson back to the club after a promising loan spell last season.

According to Birmingham Live, it will take £2 million to secure a permanent deal for the defender.

However, the Blues are set to face fierce competition for the signing.

Stoke City are also thought to be interested in signing the promising 23-year-old.