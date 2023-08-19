It has been an excellent start to the season for Birmingham City in the Championship.

After picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at Swansea City on the opening day, the Blues registered their first win of the campaign as they beat Leeds United 1-0 at St Andrew's on Saturday, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's stoppage time penalty sealing all three points.

Optimism is high in the Midlands after Tom Wagner's takeover earlier this year, while NFL legend Tom Brady has become a minority owner and chairman of the club's advisory board.

Wagner has provided manager John Eustace with significant backing this summer in the transfer market, bringing in Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan and there is likely to be more to come.

With just under two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest Birmingham transfer news.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

Blues suffer striker disappointment

It had seemed earlier this week that Birmingham were set to sign Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba after agreeing a fee for the 28-year-old, but he has instead joined Spanish side Las Palmas.

Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances to help the Bluebirds to Championship safety.

The striker had no shortage of suitors this summer, with six second tier clubs said to have been keen, but he has opted to join the newly-promoted La Liga outfit, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year contract at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Nottingham Forest defender eyed

According to BirminghamLive, the Blues are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo.

Panzo joined Forest from French side Dijon in January 2022 but his minutes were limited at the City Ground and he spent last season on loan with Coventry City.

The 22-year-old impressed with his performances for the Sky Blues, scoring one goal and registering one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions as Mark Robins' side reached the Championship play-off final.

Coventry had the best defence in the second tier last season, keeping 22 clean sheets and Panzo was a key part of that solidity, contributing to 14 shut-outs in the 31 league games he featured in.

After a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers collapsed, Panzo is attracting significant transfer interest and Birmingham face competition from Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion, as well as European sides.

League One interest in Cosgrove

Birmingham striker Sam Cosgrove is a target for a number of League One clubs this summer, with Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Barnsley all reportedly keen, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove joined the Blues from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in January 2021 for £2 million, but it has not worked out for him at St Andrew's and he has spent time out on loan with Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth Argyle.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Pilgrims last season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions to help Steven Schumacher's side to the League One title.

Cosgrove has made one substitute appearance for Birmingham this season in the victory at Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup and as he does not seem to feature in Eustace's plans, it would be no surprise to see him depart in the coming weeks either on loan or permanently.

Blues in Cannon chase

Nixon also claims that Birmingham are one of the clubs interested in signing Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances for the Lilywhites.

The Blues face plenty of competition for Cannon's signature, with Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Sampdoria also said to be keen.

It had seemed that Cannon was heading back to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but the move has been delayed as the Toffees struggle to bring in a new striker.

The situation is complicated further as some clubs are now plotting a move to buy Cannon permanently for £8 million, with Sunderland, Stoke and Sampdoria considering making an offer.

Cannon was on the bench for Everton in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday and speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, Toffees boss Sean Dyche said no decision has yet been made on the striker's future.

"He's only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we'll keep an eye on him and make sure he's well," Dyche told Liverpool World.

"We're keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven't got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven't got massive number of strikers, that's quite obvious. He's in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end."