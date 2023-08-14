Birmingham City picked up their first three points of the season on Saturday as they beat Leeds United 1-0 at St. Andrews.

The Blues got their campaign up and running with a draw away at Swansea City before a routine win over Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup, which has now been followed by a surprise win over Daniel Farke’s men.

The Blues have had a busy few weeks, with several deals going on in the transfer market as well as a new minority owner in NFL legend Tom Brady arriving at the club.

The main focus will be on the club’s next match, which comes this Saturday against Bristol City.

But, with the transfer market still open, the club will be looking to wrap up any deals they have in mind as soon as possible.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

That said, we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Birmingham City…

Birmingham City’s interest in Crystal Palace player emerges

Crystal Palace winger is a player who is attracting a host of interest from Championmship clubs this summer.

It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations. However, it now seems they have been joined by fellow Championship sides.

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are also keen on bringing Rak-Sakyi to their respective clubs in this transfer window.

It has been reported that Hull have already made an offer to the Premier League side to take the youngster on loan, but nothing has been mentioned in regards to that bid and what it entailed.

It has been stated by Nixon, that Leicester could remain the best destination for the player this summer, as they could offer Rak-Sakyi the best chance of promotion. But, at this stage all the teams, including Birmingham remain in the race for the exciting forward.

League One clubs eye Birmingham City forward

Derby County and Blackpool are two of five League One clubs that are interested in signing Birmingham City’s Sam Cosgrove, as reported by Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove has had a difficult time at St Andrew's, failing to make an impact in the Midlands and being sent out on loan a number of times.

Cosgrove had a decent spell at Plymouth Argyle last season, helping the Pilgrims reach the Championship, and it seems that has caught the eye of other third-tier teams now.

Derby are still looking to add to their forward line in what remains of this window, but they face competition from league rivals. As well as Blackpool, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United are also keen on the striker.

Blackpool are the only side that has had talks with the Blues in regards to just a temporary switch, while the other four teams have had talks that involve a possible permanent move as well as a temporary one.

Birmingham City agree Sory Kaba deal

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Birmingham have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland for striker Sory Kaba.

The 28-year-old has been attracting Championship interest since his exploits at Cardiff City, where he scored eight goals in 17 appearances.

It was reported that Watford were leading the race for the striker, with a £2 million fee believed to be his price-tag. It was said that six other clubs were keen on the forward, with Leeds United previously being a side mentioned as a possible destination.

But it now seems that the Blues have jumped ahead of the pack and agreed a deal with the Denmark side, in which sees them sign the striker.