Birmingham City have already moved to bring in some additions this month.

Phil Neumann has been tied down to a pre-contract agreement - and he looks set to join Blues following the end of his contract at Hannover during the summer.

In the shorter term, Grant Hanley has joined Chris Davies' side from Norwich City, and his experience could be crucial in the club's promotion quest.

He has been involved in numerous promotion-winning campaigns during his career, so it will be interesting to see what role he plays at St Andrew's.

His influence in the dressing room could be more important than what he brings on the pitch, though it certainly won't hurt the Midlands side to have another centre-back option.

More business could be done before the window closes - and we take a look at some of the latest transfer news involving Davies' men.

Birmingham City to miss out on Lennard Maloney

Earlier this month, it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that Birmingham were interested in a move for FC Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney.

Maloney, 25, represents the United States at an international level and now plies his trade in the Bundesliga, but is now set for a move away from his current team.

POAK and three German top-tier teams were reported to be interested in the player during the early stages of January.

And he is now set for a move to Mainz, according to Plettenberg, with this sub-€1m deal being agreed.

Everything is set to be signed today - and an announcement may follow that sooner rather than later.

Director slams Birmingham City transfer announcement

Neumann, who is set to join in the summer after signing a pre-contract agreement, has already been announced as a new signing on Blues' official channels.

Hannover sporting director Marcus Mann has criticised the timing of the announcement though, with his arrival being announced on the day of the German side's game against Jahn Regensburg.

Speaking to BILD on this subject, he said (translating via Birmingham Live): "Why on match day of all times? That doesn't make sense to me.

"The English way is not okay. And that doesn’t make communication any easier. We won’t let an English third division team dictate what to do."

Earlier in the month, it was reported by The Sun that Jobe Bellingham was set to stay at Sunderland beyond the end of the January transfer window.

But TEAMtalk have reported that Manchester United and Crystal Palace remain in the mix for the midfielder - and could potentially make a move for him before the deadline passes.

His contract doesn't expire until 2028, which puts the Black Cats in a strong negotiating position, but a move this window probably can't be ruled out.

When he leaves will have a direct impact on Birmingham, who hold a 15% sell-on clause and look set to benefit from Bellingham's future sale.

If the player is sold during this window, it could provide Davies with the opportunity to spend more in the coming weeks.

At this point though, an exit from the Stadium of Light doesn't seem to be imminent for the 19-year-old, who has been a crucial player for the Wearside outfit since his arrival.