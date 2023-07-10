Birmingham City have had a busy start to the summer transfer window.

A number of moves have already been agreed for both incomings and outgoings as John Eustace looks to build on a promising first season in charge at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues finished 17th in the Championship last season, performing above expectations held by many going into the campaign.

The club will now be aiming to compete even higher up the table, with their sights set on a top half finish.

The ownership of the Blues is also set to change, with Tom Wagner closing in on the purchase of the club, which will have a significant impact on the immediate future of Birmingham.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

Jobe Bellingham has traded St. Andrew’s for the Stadium of Light already this summer, but Birmingham have moved to sign Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik and Koji Miyoshi in response.

But that’s not all for Birmingham this summer from the sounds of things.

Here we look at the latest Birmingham City transfer headlines…

Keshi Anderson trial

Anderson has spent time on trial at Birmingham City ahead of a prospective move to the club.

The forward is currently a free agent after his time at Blackpool came to an end over the summer.

Anderson was unable to help the Seasiders avoid relegation League One last season, but is now being weighed up by Birmingham this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, the 28-year-old impressed during a pre-season friendly against Moors during the weekend, with no decision made yet on his future.

Tahith Chong's absence

Tahith Chong is one of four absent players from Birmingham’s squad that has travelled to Spain, according to Birmingham Live.

This comes amid speculation surrounding the future of the forward.

Chong has been linked with a move to Luton Town ahead of their top flight return.

Chong was a key part of Eustace’s side last season, but his absence has been put down to injury for now.

Oliver Burke pursuit

Birmingham Live have reported that the Blues have an interest in signing Oliver Burke this summer.

The Scot spent the last two seasons on loan at Millwall from Werder Bremen, where he was unable to make a significant impact.

The 26-year-old has played for several teams over the years, failing to really settle in any team for a number of reasons.

But Eustace is eyeing the forward as a potential signing as he looks to bolster Birmingham’s attacking options.

Ethan Laird promise

New signing Ethan Laird has promised Birmingham supporters that he will bring some excitement to St. Andrew’s next season.

Laird spent last season on loan with QPR from Manchester United, but unexpectedly signed for the Blues on a permanent basis.

The full back earned plenty of Championship experience at Loftus Road, and showed plenty of potential during his time in London.

Laird will be hoping he can take another step forward in his development this season as he looks to help Birmingham climb the second division table.