Highlights Birmingham City may be willing to let striker Scott Hogan leave in January, with Sheffield Wednesday showing interest in signing him.

Birmingham City is interested in Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh as a potential addition to their forward department.

Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, currently with Puskas Akademia, is on Birmingham City's radar as a possible option for the left-back position.

Birmingham City will be busy preparing for the January transfer window with the new year just a matter of weeks away.

Regardless of whether Wayne Rooney is in charge at the start of the window or not, the board seem to be keen to move away from John Eustace's style of play and with this in mind, they will need new players to suit that style.

Rooney or his potential successor will be keen to put their stamp on the club, even though the club brought in plenty of additions during the summer window.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

There has been plenty of transfer speculation involving Blues in recent times as 2024 and the next window approaches.

And we have rounded up the latest headlines.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on Scott Hogan

Sheffield Wednesday are targeting Blues' striker Scott Hogan, according to Sunday's report from Alan Nixon.

The Republic of Ireland international's contract expires in the summer of 2024 and with this in mind, he may be available for a small fee.

Nixon believes Birmingham may be willing to let him go in January - and with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri willing to fund a high wage - a move to Hillsborough could potentially materialise.

With Jay Stansfield currently at Blues, Hogan isn't a crucial player at St Andrew's at this stage.

Birmingham City join Musa Drammeh race

Birmingham are seemingly interested in strengthening their forward department and that isn't a surprise considering Hogan has been linked with an exit.

Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh is on their radar, according to TEAMtalk, who also note that Sunderland have taken an interest in the player.

Drammeh currently plies his trade for the B team - and has registered five goals and two assists in 14 league appearances so far this season.

The Black Cats do need a striker, but they arguably need a player with more experience and this is why the 22-year-old could be a better fit for Blues at this point.

Birmingham City want Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill

Football Insider have reported that Blues are interested in Brandon Ormonde-Ottweill, who is currently playing for Hungarian top-tier side Puskas Akademia.

With the player's contract expiring next year though, Birmingham may be able to put together an offer to secure his services.

Related The £1.9m Birmingham City investment that turned into an eight-figure return: View Che Adams joined Birmingham City from Sheffield United in 2016 and proved to be a great signing

They aren't the only team in the race though, with Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC also taking an interest in the ex-Arsenal player.

Manny Longelo and Lee Buchanan are existing options at left-back, but the former has been criticised for some of his performances this term and Rooney may see Ormonde-Ottweill as a capable deputy to Buchanan.