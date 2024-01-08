Birmingham City will be hoping for a successful 2024 following a tough end to the 2023/24 campaign.

A 1-1 draw away at Hull City in the FA Cup last weekend will have boosted their confidence slightly, with caretaker boss Steve Spooner guiding Blues to a respectable result at the MKM Stadium.

They were the underdogs coming into this clash - but they managed to secure a replay and although this isn't the best outcome considering they now have an extra fixture in their schedule - it's better than a loss.

The Midlands side now need to take this into their league games and get some points on the board, because they risk falling into the drop zone unless they can turn things around.

Winning just two league games during Wayne Rooney's time in charge, they now find themselves in 20th place and two things are potentially needed in their quest to turn things around.

A new manager could be crucial - and some signings may also help them. They did plenty of business in the summer - but the introduction of one or two fresh faces could make a difference.

Speaking of transfers, we have rounded up the latest transfer news involving Blues.

Serie A outfit Atalanta have offered around 5m with bonuses for Jordan James, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, and they are willing to submit a higher bid.

Galetti has also revealed that Blues are keen to secure at least 10m for the 19-year-old, who has registered five goals in 24 league appearances this season.

Talks are continuing to happen at this point with the Italian outfit seemingly desperate to get this deal over the line.

James is also keen on the move, which is a positive for the team trying to secure his signature.

Sheffield Wednesday could win James Beadle race

Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing goalkeeper James Beadle, according to BBC reporter Rob Staton.

The goalkeeping department is an area that the Owls need to address.

Beadle may be on loan at Oxford United at the moment - but Brighton and Hove Albion can recall him and send him back out on loan if they wish to - and it seems as though they have taken up this option.

Related Sunderland supporters will be worried by Birmingham City developments: View The Black Cats' supporters may be worried that Tony Mowbray will make their club look foolish by thriving at St Andrew's.

Beadle is very comfortable with the ball at his feet - and has performed very well for the U's this term.

With Blues wanting to play a "no fear" style of football, the England youth international could have been a good fit for them.

Kieffer Moore stance emerges

The Sun reported not too long about that the Midlands outfit were likely to be aware of Kieffer Moore's situation, with AFC Bournemouth ready to offload him.

However, Cardiff City are believed to be the favourites to win the race for him at this point.

Sunderland are reported to be leading the race for the experienced forward at this stage, but plenty of teams have taken an interest in the Welshman.

He is a top target for the Wearside outfit at this point, with Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher lined up as a potential alternative.