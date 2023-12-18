Highlights Wayne Rooney expects major changes to happen at Birmingham City in the summer transfer window, rather than in January.

The club has a tight budget for January, so loan signings might be the preferred option.

Birmingham City is interested in signing Derby County midfielder Max Bird, but it may be a challenge due to budget limitations.

Since Wayne Rooney took the reins from John Eustace at Birmingham City, it is fair to say that things have not gone the way the former Derby boss would have liked, as the Blues have managed to pick up just two wins from his first ten games in charge.

The Blues went on a winless run of five games at the start of Rooney's tenure, before picking up a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on November 25th, but they then lost a further three games on the spin before a 1-0 away win at Cardiff City.

As the January transfer window is just around the corner, Rooney will be looking to bring in some necessary reinforcements in an effort to find some much-needed consistency in the Championship, but permanent signings may be hard to come by this time around.

Rooney speaks about summer re-build

Speaking to Birmingham Live regarding the upcoming transfer window, Rooney admitted the summer window in 2024 will be the big one for him at the club: "I think the big changes will come in the summer.

"Of course, we have to get to the summer, we have to make sure we’re in a respectable position in the league table. I understand that, but I think the big changes will come in the summer.

"We are obviously very tight with the budget for January.

"If I can do some work in January, whether that’s players going out or players coming in, of course I will.

"We have got targets there.

"But we have to really be aware that the players we really want in, the players that will be allowed to leave the current clubs they’re at, will be in the summer.

"We have to make sure we make the right decisions."

With this in mind, the Blues could opt for the loan market in order to negate what Rooney describes as a tight budget, and bring in some fresh young talent through the doors at St Andrew's.

Etheridge, Longelo and Hogan could leave Birmingham

Darren Witcoop revealed in an X post that Neil Etheridge, Emmanuel Longelo and Scott Hogan are all "up for grabs" this upcoming transfer window, as Rooney aims to re-shape his squad in an effort to turn the Blues' fortunes around.

It has been previously reported, via Alan Nixon on Patreon, that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Hogan's services, while Longelo has seemingly fallen out of favour with Rooney, and has not made a Championship appearance since November 4th.

Etheridge, meanwhile, has not made a single league appearance for the Blues with number one John Ruddy an ever present between the sticks at St Andrew's, so a move away for the Philippines international would make a lot of sense, especially for a keeper of his talent.

Birmingham interested in Max Bird

Witcoop also revealed that Rooney and co are interested in Derby County midfielder Max Bird, who has three assists and two goals in League One this season, and is a player who worked well for Rooney during the latter's tenure as Rams boss.

At just 23-years-old, Bird still has youthful energy, but he is also a very experienced player with 181 Rams appearances to his name, the majority of which have come in the Championship, so he could be an early nod to the summer re-build Rooney has spoken of.

With a play-off battle on their hands, the Rams are unlikely to let go of Bird easily. His contract at Pride Park lasts until the end of next season, so in order to prise Bird away from his current club, Rooney may have to test the limitations of the Blues' budget he mentioned was tight.