Highlights Birmingham City earned a late point in Tony Mowbray's first game as manager, with substitute Jordan James scoring in the 95th minute.

Mowbray discussed the situation around midfielder Jordan James, not ruling out his departure but emphasizing the importance of stabilizing and building the team.

Birmingham is among the clubs interested in loaning Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden, who could provide much-needed experience in the midfield.

Birmingham City left it late to earn a point at home to Swansea City this weekend.

It was Tony Mowbray's first game in charge after being appointed last week, as well as Luke Williams' first as Swansea boss. The Blues went a goal down after 36 minutes, but replied moments later through Siriki Dembélé.

Swansea's second-half goal appeared to be the winning moment, but substitute Jordan James levelled the scoring on the 95th minute to give his side a share of the spoils.

The result puts Birmingham 20th in the Championship table as they sit just seven points above the drop zone. Mowbray has a big task on his hands, and it all starts with the January transfer window. Today, Football League World looks at the latest transfer news regarding the Blues as the transfer window reaches its midway point.

Tony Mowbray on Jordan James situation

Following Saturday's draw at St Andrews, Mowbray discussed the situation around midfielder, Jordan James. The 19-year-old has been the topic of discussion at Birmingham recently, with Serie A club, Atalanta seeing their bids for the player rejected.

When Mowbray was asked for an update on James, he said, "Nothing that I can tell you at the moment, but I wouldn’t rule anything off the table. I have been public and said, ‘You don’t want to sell your best young players’."

"If we sell our best young player and bring four really talented players in who can help us in the Championship, I will think about that because what’s most important for this football club is that we stabilise this year and that we build, and keep building."

Mowbray did not rule out James' departure, with the 60-year-old stating, "I don’t want to sit here and talk to our supporters and say, ‘Don’t worry he’s not going’, because if he comes into my office, looks me in the eye and tells me he wants to go."

Brandon Khela departs on loan

On Friday (12th of January), Birmingham announced that 18-year-old, Brandon Khela, had joined Scottish side, Ross County, on loan until the end of the season. Ross County currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership and will be a good place for Khela to get his first real taste of senior football.

Khela as been with Birmingham since the age of eight and took up a scholarship with the club in 2021. The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Blues in their Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town in August. He then made his Championship debut in October as Birmingham defeated Huddersfield Town. Khela also made history as the first British South Asian to represent Birmingham at senior level.

Birmingham among those interested in Isaac Hayden

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden is expected to move on loan to the second tier ahead of the second half of the season. Birmingham are said to be among the clubs interested in a deal, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn also keen.

Hayden would provide some much-needed Premier League and Championship experience in the middle of the park for Birmingham, as they look to improve on the first half of their season. If Jordan James is to depart this month, Hayden could be a short-term solution to the gap in the Blues' midfield.

The Newcastle United midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Standard Liege, but his parent club recently activated the recall clause in his contract.