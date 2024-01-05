Highlights Birmingham City may hire a new manager during the transfer window to improve their current situation and avoid relegation.

Atalanta's pursuit of Jordan James has not been successful so far, with Birmingham rejecting their third bid for the player.

Birmingham City is looking to strengthen their striker department by potentially entering the race for Kieffer Moore's signature, who is currently being considered by Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

What business Birmingham City do during the January transfer window may depend on the manager they bring in.

Although Technical Director Craig Gardner and other key recruitment figures at St Andrew's will already have targets lined up, the manager may also want to have a say in the club's transfer business.

They will be looking to hire the best possible manager possible following the failed Wayne Rooney appointment, with this experiment causing Blues to decline quite rapidly.

The Midlands outfit are now in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap, so they need the right man to come in and save them from the drop as they look to fend off the likes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Some transfer business may take place before a new manager is appointed though.

And below, we discuss some of the latest reports and rumours involving the Championship side.

Mixed reports emerge on Atalanta's pursuit of Jordan James

Football Insider have reported that Atalanta have agreed a £4.3m deal to take Wales international Jordan James to Italy.

They claimed that Blues had rejected the Italian outfit's first two bids, but have decided to cash in on the 19-year-old after seeing him score five goals in 24 league appearances this season.

However, Birmingham Live have stated that the English club have rejected a third bid for the talented teenager.

This claim will delight Blues supporters who will be desperate to see the midfielder remain at St Andrew's.

Birmingham caretaker boss Steve Spooner has admitted that he isn't surprised that James is attracting interest at the moment.

Speaking about this interest, Spooner told Birmingham Live: "He is a young man playing regular football, it’s good for his confidence as well to be linked with some great clubs.

"He’s gone, not past my advice now but he has a good family and they will give him good clear advice and he has his own advisors as well, that’s something for them to decide but more importantly it’s the for the football club to decide as well.

"He is a young talent and he is going to get better, it’s that balance between keep or sell, he might be going to the Euros with Wales in the summer and his stock value could go up.

"I can understand why there has been interest, he is a good player. Wayne [Rooney] played him a little bit further forward than he has previously and he really took to that, his game has gone up another level.

"He is a full international as well and playing regularly for the Welsh national team. He is a player of great quality, it’s no surprise that people are interested in him.

"It’s good for the football club when people want to buy your players, you don’t want to lose them but the club are doing something right if they are producing players people want to buy.

"Every time there is a young lad who makes the headlines it’s good for the academy and the people who work in it, down to the under 9s and 10s because they come through, it’s good for attracting players and it’s good for the football club and it earns the club some money."

Birmingham City transfer wish revealed

The Sun has revealed that Birmingham are keen to strengthen their striker department during the January window, with the club likely to be aware of Kieffer Moore's situation at AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries are ready to cash in on Moore but if Blues enter the race, they would face competition for his signature with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough both interested.

It's no surprise that the Midlands side are keen to bring in a striker with speculation surrounding Jay Stansfield and Scott Hogan in mind.

Sunderland's stance on Jay Stansfield

Sunderland are still watching Jay Stansfield closely, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Stansfield is currently on loan from Fulham - but they could potentially recall him this month and send him elsewhere.

The Black Cats have been linked with the young forward a number of times - and so have Ipswich Town who reportedly made an approach for him.

At this point though, he remains with Blues.