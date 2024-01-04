Birmingham City are once again becoming one of the most talked about clubs in England thanks to Wayne Rooney.

After a nightmare near four months in charge of the Blues, Rooney was relieved of his duties by chairman Tom Wagner after winning just two of his 15 matches in charge.

The search is now on for the 38-year-old's succesor at St. Andrew's, but at the same time the transfer window has reopened for clubs in the EFL, and it is a very important one for City, who are now just six points above the relegation zone.

Let's take a look at the latest news coming out of the Midlands outfit at the start of the market reopening.

James wanted by Atalanta

The last thing that Birmingham want to do is lose some of their key players, but when youngsters flourish, there is bound to be interest - and that is exactly what is happening with Jordan James.

The 19-year-old was one of the players that was really flourishing under Rooney, who gave him regular starts instead of utilising him off the bench, and with five goals to his name in the Championship he is one of the Blues' biggest threats in-front o goal.

There was interest in James - who has eight caps for Wales to his name - over the summer, but Serie A outfit Atalanta have come to the table with an offer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the sixth-placed Italian top flight side have offered a figure of €4.5 million (£3.9 million) initially for the services of James, with add-ons also increasing the fee as well.

It remains to be seen what Birmingham say to that bid, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that personal terms are already agreed between the youngster and the UEFA Europa League outfit.

Birmingham transfer target 'not for sale'

One of the players who Birmingham had targeted before Rooney's sacking was Derby County midfielder Max Bird, who played under Rooney at the Rams.

The 23-year-old has developed into more of a box-to-box midfielder under Paul Warne recently as opposed to the holding midfielder he has been in the first few years of his career, and Hull City are another club that have been linked in 2023.

However, according to the Sunday Mirror's Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Derby have a 'not for sale' stance on Bird's future despite the interest - and also despite the fact his contract is set to expire this summer.

Derby are not believed to have an extra year's extension on Bird's deal, but if they are not willing to sell in January then they could lose him for minimal compensation over the summer.

City retain hope over keeping Stansfield

Like the aforementioned James, another player who Birmingham will not want to lose is loanee striker Jay Stansfield, but the decision to recall him is firmly in Fulham's hands.

Stansfield, who has scored seven Championship goals for the Blues, is the subject of interest from Sunderland and Ipswich Town, and that could mean the Cottagers bring him back to loan him out to a promotion challenging club.

Before he was sacked, Rooney was hopeful of City keeping their hands on the 21-year-old, saying: “Jay has been great for us.

“He’s an important player for us. Of course he’s a Fulham player and he’s gained great experience here, and he will continue to do that.

"Ultimately, we have been in touch with Fulham. As far as we’re aware, he will be with us.

"Fulham have a window where they can pull him back. If that’s what they do then it’s out of our control."