Birmingham City have recently added a new player to their squad, with Kieran Dowell making a loan move from Rangers.

Dowell has previously done well in the Championship, so it shouldn't take him much time to settle down and thrive in League One, a division Blues are hoping to be promoted from at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

He has joined alongside Grant Hanley, who made the move from Norwich City to link up with the Midlands side.

His experience could prove to be extremely important in the promotion race, though it remains to be seen how much game time he will win between now and the end of the season.

Already having a strong squad, any further additions will only help to add the final touches to a brilliant team.

Managing to secure a draw at promotion rivals Wrexham on Thursday, and maintaining their unbeaten league run in the process, they are in a good position to go on and secure automatic promotion now, especially with their games in hand.

Focusing more on the present though, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines involving Birmingham.

Stoke City take interest in Krystian Bielik

According to Fraser Fletcher, Stoke City are interested in a move for Blues centre-back Krystian Bielik, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and Mark Sykes.

Bielik may have struggled with injuries at Derby County, but he has been a hit at Blues and could play a key part at St Andrew's for the remainder of the campaign.

It's currently unclear whether he will stay at the third tier club for the remainder of the campaign, with Stoke interested in a move for him.

But Mark Robins' side would probably have to pay a sizeable fee to sign him, considering his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027.

It remains to be seen whether the Potters will launch an offer for the player before the window closes.

Why Kieran Dowell left Rangers for Birmingham City

Dowell arrived at Blues on Monday - and he revealed why he made the loan switch from the Gers - with manager Chris Davies' style of play clearly playing a big part in his decision.

He told the Midlands side's media team: "I am buzzing to get going, it has happened really fast but I spoke to Craig Gardner and Chris Davies and they are both so ambitious. The lads here are absolutely flying at the moment and there is a really positive feel about the place.

"It is a good chance for me to come and play football, come and play for a team who like to dominate the ball. I have always thrived playing in teams that like to control the ball, and speaking to the Manager I was completely sold with the way he wants to play."

He will be hoping to secure plenty of starts between now and the end of the term - and should register some goals and assists along the way.

Nathan Redmond remains on Birmingham City's radar

Burnley winger Nathan Redmond is still of interest to Birmingham at this point.

This is according to Darren Witcoop, who believes other clubs are also interested in a deal for the experienced wide player.

Redmond has struggled for game time during his spell at Turf Moor.

He did make 12 Premier League appearances last season but didn't start any of those games and spent a decent chunk of the campaign on the sidelines with an injury he picked up on the training ground.

Even undergoing surgery, he spent a long time out of action, and his only appearance of the season so far came against Reading in the FA Cup.

Only making two starts for the Clarets during his time at the club, it seems inevitable that he will move on at some point, and a return to Blues could potentially be on the horizon.