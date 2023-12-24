Highlights Birmingham City player Jay Stansfield's future is uncertain as Ipswich Town has shown interest in the player, but his parent club, Fulham, may demand a significant fee for his services.

Wayne Rooney has stated that significant changes to the Birmingham City squad will likely come in the summer due to budget constraints, but he is interested in reuniting with midfielder Max Bird.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and striker Scott Hogan may be up for potential departures, with Sheffield Wednesday considering a pursuit of Hogan in the January transfer window.

Birmingham City have experienced a hit-and-miss run of form in recent weeks. Wayne Rooney has certainly been under the microscope since taking over from John Eustace in controversial circumstances.

The next transfer window is a few days away now, but, firstly, a look back on the summer when a number of new faces were brought in by Eustace - to very mixed success at the moment, it's got to be said.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

January will be Rooney's first chance as Birmingham boss to strengthen his squad, and here we are looking at four transfer dilemmas that will need attention at St. Andrew's.

Jay Stansfield

Jay Stansfield is the Birmingham player making the most headlines currently with his future up in the air.

Promotion-chasing Ipswich Town have made an inquiry into his situation, according to reports from the East Anglian Daily Times, but when it comes to Birmingham, they don’t own the player.

Stansfield is on loan to Rooney’s side from Fulham and the Cottagers would likely demand a sizable fee for his services.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer had the following to say on the situation when speaking exclusively to FLW: "He ticks all of Kieran's boxes, he's young, hungry and athletic.

"I think he would be a good signing for Ipswich, but it's unclear at this point whether Fulham would consider selling the young player as he's under contract until the summer of 2027.

"Ipswich apparently have a war chest of £3 million to buy a striker, and I think it would take considerably more than that for Fulham to part with young Jay."

A dilemma that's somewhat out of Birmingham's hands, but if things start moving, they will be forced into a decision on how to replace the striker.

Max Bird

Wayne Rooney tempered the expectations of the Blues’ fanbase when speaking to Birmingham Live regarding transfers: "I think the big changes will come in the summer.

"We are obviously very tight with the budget for January."

That being said, Max Bird, who Rooney worked with at Derby County, is on the radar.

Darren Witcoop reported that the Manchester United legend is interested in a reunion with the young midfielder, but the major sticking point will surely come between the Birmingham budget and the Derby asking price - a dilemma to cough up or wait.

Neil Etheridge

Returning to the conversation of potential departures and Witcoop also wrote on X that there are a trio of players “up for grabs”.

One of the men in question is goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, and he is very much out of favour currently.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Philippines international was in the Premier League with Cardiff City, playing all 3,420 minutes in the 2018/19 campaign.

More recently, he made just four Championship appearances last year for Birmingham and has been unable to displace John Ruddy in goal this time around as well.

If a move is on the table, it feels like a straightforward conclusion.

Scott Hogan

Scott Hogan is one of the other players that are in question in Witcoop’s claims.

Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Sheffield Wednesday are considering a pursuit of the striker in the January transfer window.

He has played regularly enough so far in the league this season, so it isn’t as if he’s surplus to requirements under Rooney, but many of these outings have come as a substitute, so a move to Hillsborough may present him with a chance at more regular football.

If Rooney is to land Bird and any other winter targets, then some money can be freed up by moving on Hogan.